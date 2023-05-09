The Glaziers, Todd Fink and Greg Kaplan to be honored during Hillel’s Annual Gala May 21.

Hillel Day School will honor its 2023 Dream Maker Awardees Paula and Louis Glazier for their remarkable impact on their family, Hillel Day School and the Jewish community at Hillel’s Annual Gala on Sunday, May 21, at the school.

The parents of Ilana Glazier (Hillel Class of 1990) and Mindy Civan (Class of 1992) became actively involved in the school as parents and continued to be involved until today. Lou, often recognized as Hillel’s unsung hero, dedicated his time and commitment to ensure the traffic light was installed at the school’s entrance, the historic $13 million capital campaign that added 28,000 square feet to the school was raised, and the initial presentation to the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit for its annual support was established.

Lou also led the tuition assistance allowance committee and various search committees for key administrative positions. Hillel would not be the strong institution it is today without Lou’s time, passion and dedication.

Paula has served as president of Federation’s Women’s Philanthropy, as well as president of the Michigan Region of Women’s American ORT, Detroit Friends of ALYN Hospital and currently serves as the national president of American Friends of ALYN Hospital. She has served on numerous boards and received Federation’s William Davidson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020. Paula and Lou’s grandsons Benji, Ryan, and Kobi, each attended/attend Hillel; and their grandchildren Rena, Aviva and Noah all attended Jewish day schools in Philadelphia.

Todd Fink will also be awarded the Rabbi Jacob E. Segal (z”l) Award for his unwavering dedication to the school. Todd became involved when his oldest child Maddie enrolled in first grade at Hillel. Little did he know that he would spend the next decade, and then some, in service to the school and have a role in some of the most impactful changes to the school since its founding in 1958.

Todd joined the Hillel board in 2004, served on the executive committee for eight years and was elected president in 2014. During his tenure as president of the Board of Trustees, Todd oversaw the transformation of Hillel’s facility. He helped bring the IDEA Collaborative, MakerSpace, new science, art and music studios, prototyping and audio/visuals studios, new cafeteria, new kitchens, and the new Gan, 1-2, 3-6 and 7-8 learning community wings to fruition.

Todd also spearheaded a $10 million endowment campaign and ensured that technology was available in every classroom for every student. Todd and his wife, Niki, are the proud parents of Maddie (2013), Aerin (2016) and Andrew, who also attended Hillel.

Distinguished Alumni Award

Hillel’s 2023 Distinguished Alumni Award recipient Greg Kaplan graduated from Hillel in 2000, North Farmington High School in 2004 and the University of Michigan Ross School of Business in 2008. After business school, Greg began his career at Microsoft where he earned his CFA charterholder designation. Greg made his way to the Bay Area to join Specialized Bicycles as the leader of Strategic Finance and Operations.

At Specialized, Greg blended his Jewish values of tikkun olam and his commitment to DEI initiatives with his professional endeavors. Greg deployed Specialized resources and spearheaded efforts to support paralympians at the 2020 Tokyo Summer games, worked with Forrest Stump, an advocacy organization whose mission is to promote equitable access to physical activities and improve bike fittings for individuals with disabilities, and even recruited Tom Hanks to get involved.

Most recently, Greg rode the final leg of a 1,700-mile Honor Ride dedicated to the memory of six fallen soldiers from a paratrooper unit in Afghanistan with Col. Chris Kolenda. Greg coordinated the design of a custom-made Specialized bike Col. Kolenda used for the ride. Greg, a DEI champion, mental health advocate, Jewish community supporter and overall “doer of good,” is now the senior vice president of Newfront, an insure-tech company.

The community is invited to celebrate the Glaziers, Todd Fink, Greg Kaplan and the wonderful school’s 65th year at its Annual Gala. The event will feature a strolling dinner, extensive silent auction, raffle prizes, dessert and more. For tickets, ad journal and auction information, visit www.hillelday.org/hdsgala23 or contact Amy Schlussel at (248) 539-1484. Silent auction bidding is live at www.hillelday.org/hdsgala23.