”Bageling” is when one Jew notices another and says something (often which may seem out of the blue) with the sole intent of making sure the other person knows that they, too, are Jewish.

In the fall of 2008, Jerry Wayne moved back to Michigan from Florida and began selling home security systems. When he noticed the mezuzah on the doorpost of one house, he saw an easy way to score points with a potential customer and quickly made sure she knew he was also a member of the tribe.

“Oh, you’re Jewish?” the home-owner, Renée Cohen, asked. “Are you single?”

When Jerry answered yes, Renée immediately turned on her computer, logged onto Facebook and pulled up her single cousin’s profile.

Jerry obligingly looked and said, “Oh, I recognize her! My buddy is dating her friend.”

Renée was very pleased to hear that. “You know Amy? Great, so connect with her on your own!”

Amy Kranitz knew nothing about this conversation. From her end, it started a few months later in March of 2009 when she attended a bar crawl her friend had organized in Downtown Detroit. “We’d take the People Mover, hop out, go to a bar, then back on the People Mover to the next stop and visit a whole bunch of bars that way … It was a lot of fun,” Amy said.

So, there she was, in a bar, when some guy she’d never seen before came over to her and confidently announced, “I met your cousin recently.”

Amy was taken aback. “I’d never seen this guy in my life! I didn’t know him at all! As far as I knew, he’d never seen me. How could he even know who my cousins are?”

That’s when the story came out.

“I never asked Renée just how many times she’d shared my Facebook profile with random people,” Amy laughed.

As the evening progressed, Jerry tried to flirt with Amy at the bar crawl, but feeling cautious, she mostly ignored him.

That didn’t stop Jerry! The following week, he sent her a friend request on Facebook and the two started talking. They started dating in April.

“Now it’s 10 and a half years later!” said Amy, who became a stepmother to Angelina, now 21, and Evan, now 17, when she and Jerry “tied the knot” in July 2012.

The Bloomfield Hills couple are parents to Noah, 9, and Theo, 6, and are members of Temple Israel. Jerry works for RSL Medical Marketing and Amy is an associate director for the Jewish Federation’s Women’s Philanthropy.

“We’d actually grown up on opposite sides of town,” Amy said. “I grew up in Farmington Hills; Jerry grew up in Oak Park … but we give the credit of our match to my cousin!”

Never underestimate the potential of some good old-fashioned bageling … and what can come from noticing a mezuzah!

