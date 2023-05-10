In defense of women’s reproductive rights, NCJW|MI performs The Vagina Monologues on May 21.

On the afternoon of Sunday, May 21, National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan (NCJW|MI) will be performing its fundraising spring play, The Vagina Monologues, for the second time in its history.

The episodic play, written by Eve Ensler in 1996 and which has now been performed thousands of times all over the world, covers all aspects of the feminine experience, from sexual violence to body image, reproduction, sexual identity, genital mutation, menstruation, prostitution, sexual experiences and more. The play’s various stories are all told through the eyes of women from different backgrounds, ages and races.

While originally a celebration of vaginas and femininity, according to Ensler, the play eventually morphed into a global activist movement to stop violence against women: The V-Day Movement.

NCJW|MI, a grassroots community volunteer, voter advocacy and social justice organization dedicated to improving the lives of women, children and families, performed the play back in 2008. Now, 15 years later, with female reproductive rights center stage in U.S. politics, some states banning abortions from six-weeks of pregnancy, along with legal efforts to block previously approved medical abortion drugs, the 132-year-old nonprofit organization thought it was the perfect time to bring the play back.

“Women and their reproductive choices are still under attack, and reproductive freedom remains an issue that is very important to NCJW,” said Sandi Matz, one of the co-chairs of the play committee and a past president of NCJW|MI. “This play is about women, the choices they make and how they are discriminated against because of those decisions. It’s as relevant now, maybe even more so, than it has ever been.”

NCJW|MI President Sallyjo Levine said that while Michigan women are in the fortunate position of being supported in their reproductive choices, the current national conversation means that everyone needs to be vigilant on being informed on this issue and standing up for women’s choices.

Levine pointed out that The Vagina Monologues was written by a woman, is being produced by two women and will be performed by 20 local women, featuring a cross section of the Jewish community.

“The camaraderie of reading and listening to these lines truly brings together the actors and the audience,” she said. “We cannot ever forget those who suffered, and still suffer, so that we could choose our own destiny. I am so proud of this play and what it means for women everywhere.”

For Oakland County Clerk/Register of Deeds Lisa Brown, being in the cast is a full-circle moment. In 2012, she was a state representative and was banned from speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives because she had said the word vagina in a debate. She then went on to participate in a performance of The Vagina Monologues on the steps of the Michigan Capital in Lansing.

“I have been a member of NCJW for many years and wholeheartedly support their mission and impactful work,” she said. “Taking part in this play is meaningful to me as a call for women to not be ashamed of, and to exert control, over their bodies.”

When new NCJW|MI board member Melissa Kahn was asked to join the cast, she didn’t hesitate. “As a mother of three teenage children, I do everything I can to make sure that reproductive rights are not taken away and that women do not live in a world with diminishing levels of respect and opportunity. The Vagina Monologues presents an opportunity to reflect on issues and situations that many shy away from,” she explained.

“I love that I am performing with a whole group of women who care about these issues as deeply as I do and who are committed to declaring it publicly. There is so much power to be found in our shared voices.”

The Vagina Monologues will be performed at Temple Shir Shalom (3999 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield) at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Patron tickets (preferred seating) are $75, general admission is $36 and student tickets are $18. Good wishes playbook ads are $18. In addition, audience members are asked to bring feminine hygiene products to the performance, which will be donated to Orchard’s Children’s Services. All proceeds from the play will support programs and services of NCJW|MI benefitting women, children and families since 1891. To purchase tickets, go to www.ncjwmi.org or call (248) 355-3300, ext. 0