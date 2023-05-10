You’ll want to get a box of these moist, rich cookies for yourself.

On my list of favorite sweets, mandel bread has never rated highly. I typically find the bite-sized, crunchy bar cookies to be dry and kind of dull to eat, if you know what I mean.

Then Facebook friend Ron Elkus, retired owner of the Shirt Box clothing store, posted a rave review for his friend’s home-baked Goldie’s Mandel Bread. As he put it: “Amazing!! Guarantee you will love them — if not, I will eat them for you. Support a small business!”

Well, I like cookies. I was willing to be persuaded. So, I went to visit home baker Lisa (Orechkin) Berkey, 56, for an interview and a taste of her specialty mandel bread. She told me that her from-scratch recipe, highlighted by aromatic cinnamon and chocolate chips, started with her writing down what she observed while watching an older family friend make mandel bread from memory.

Greeting me at the door in her Goldie’s apron, Berkey escorted me to her spacious kitchen. That’s where the magic happens. I was amazed by how quickly (in about 40 minutes) she whipped up a batch of her twice-baked cookies.

I watched Berkey place a portion of dough into the bowl of her powerful Kitchen-Aid electric mixer. She used its paddle attachment to whip up the mandel bread batter. The next step was shaping the batter into two long logs on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. She popped the tray into her preheated oven for the first bake required for making mandel bread. That gave us time to get better acquainted.

A Longtime Baker

Berkey has long enjoyed a reputation as an expert baker among her family and friends. The Jewish-style baked goods she turns out include rugalach (cookies), babka (cake) and challah (bread). She always liked bringing her mandel bread on visits to her then Florida-based parents and other relatives. Although she still works part-time, by 2022 Berkey felt sufficiently encouraged and inspired to start baking mandel bread as a home-based business. That’s allowed under the state Cottage Food Law.

She decided to call her product Goldie’s Mandel Bread. “My middle name is Golda,” Berkey said, “but ‘Goldie’s’ sounds better. And it’s definitely better than ‘Lisa’s Mandel Bread.’”

Her immediate family got involved with the venture. When it comes to mandel bread, she said, her husband, Paul Berkey, “knows how to smell it and how to taste it.” He helps Lisa with the business end of Goldie’s and packaging large orders. Their grown children, Sarah Lencer and Jack Berkey, “both know how to bake; they’ve helped me since they were kids,” Lisa said. With Jack mostly busy at college, Sarah steps up to handle her mother’s larger orders and also has set up and monitors Goldie’s social media.

The mandel bread was out of the oven. Berkey invited me to eat the end pieces she cut off the logs. They were always the favorite thing of her father, Sam Orechkin. He joined Lisa and her family shortly after his wife and her mother, Mickie Orechkin, 91, passed away in Florida in March 2017. Sam died in November 2019 at age 96.

After cutting the logs into 36 pieces (minus my four ends), Berkey returned the mandel bread to the oven for its second bake. We talked some more.

Helping the Community

“Baking is therapeutic” for Berkey, but her main career is serving as executive director of the Greater West Bloomfield Community Coalition (www.gwbcoalition.org). She previously worked in banking.

Berkey’s organization is involved with efforts to keep West Bloomfield, and particularly youth under age 18, “healthy, safe and free from substance use.” Toward that end, Berkey and her colleagues work with local organizations, agencies, concerned citizens, policy makers, educators, students and parents to provide “leadership, education, resources and programming for our young people and those who support them.”

GWB contributed to the addiction awareness programming, supported in part by the Jewish Addiction Resource Alliance, during last month’s “Serenity Shabbat” at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield.

With her company, Berkey participated last May in a fundraiser for the Sky Foundation of Bloomfield Hills (www.skyfoundationinc.org). Berkey baked Goldie’s Mandel Bread at Star Bakery in Oak Park, with the cookies also available for purchase at Diamond Bakery in West Bloomfield. Dan Buckfire, a partner in the bakeries with David Schechter and president/managing partner Stacy Fox, donated ingredients and half of the sale proceeds to Sky. The nonprofit’s mission is “raising awareness and funding innovative research for the early detection and treatment of pancreatic cancer.”

Berkey feels an attachment to the organization because pancreatic cancer took the life of her older sister, Sharon Horowitz, 64, in May 2016. Another fundraiser is being held at Star and Diamond bakeries between the dates of May 16-21. Half of sales will go to the Sky Foundation.

Berkey’s customers have included Orchard Mall, which purchased trays of Goldie’s Mandel Bread to gift tenants during the December holidays. Her mandel bread shows up at weddings, shivahs, bar and bat mitzvahs and other occasions, large and small.

The company website notes that a tray with approximately 40 pieces of mandel bread is priced at $35, and $60 for approximately 80 pieces. Boxes of mandel bread, original recipe and gluten-free, have different parameters. Depending on the order size, Goldie’s Mandel Bread may be placed in white labeled boxes or on round trays sporting different bows.

Mandel bread may be ordered through Goldie’s social media or by phone. For no additional charge, trays can be delivered within 10 miles of West Bloomfield. Other times, Berkey arranges with customers to pick up their boxed orders, either at her home or “we might meet half-way, if someone lives farther.”

The mandel bread I was anticipating was fully baked. Once cool enough to eat, the still-warm cookies contained a moist richness I’d never experienced before. They smelled wonderful in my car all the way home. Even after the pieces cooled off, they remained delightfully delicious and not too dry.

I dropped off two samples of Goldie’s Mandel Bread for my sister, Janice Young, in Farmington Hills. The following day, she texted me that she’d driven to Berkey’s house to pick up a small box to share with her older daughter’s family. Of course, she later had to get another box to share with her younger daughter’s family. I bought a box to give a different sister for her birthday.

And all we want to say now to Ron Elkus is this: “We’re loving them. Get your own mandel bread!”

GOLDIE’S MANDEL BREAD

Phone for placing orders: (248) 321-8642

Social media: Goldiesmandelbread.com, Facebook and Instagram

LISA BERKEY

Title: Owner, Goldie’s Mandel Bread

Residence: West Bloomfield

Family: Husband, Paul Berkey, a sales director; daughter Sarah Lencer, a social worker at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, and son Jack Berkey, pursuing a doctorate in physical therapy at University of Mount Union in Alliance, Ohio.

Education: Graduate, Southfield High School; two years at Michigan State University in East Lansing, and bachelor’s degree in marketing at Wayne State University in Detroit

Jewish connections: Membership at Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills, including its sisterhood. Lisa grew up attending the former Congregation B’nai David in Southfield.

What is mandel bread, aka mandelbrot?

Mandelbrot dates back to the early 19th century. Jews living in Piedmont, Italy, brought them back to Eastern Europe after tasting biscotti, a similar cookie of Italian origin. The name Mandelbrot is mandel for almond and brot for bread, in Yiddish and German. In the United States, the translation is mandel bread. Having most of the moisture baked out of them, these crispy and crunchy cookies have a fairly long shelf life. Mandel bread can be eaten on its own or dipped into hot tea or coffee.

Source material: toriavey.com

Is It OK to Sell Food Made at Home?

Yes. West Bloomfield Township follows Michigan’s Cottage Food Law, PA 113 of 2010, which exempts a “cottage food operation” from the licensing and inspection provisions of the Michigan Food Law. Under the Cottage Food Law, non-potentially hazardous foods that do not require time and/or temperature control for safety can be produced in a home kitchen (the kitchen of the person’s primary domestic residence) for direct sale to customers at farmers’ markets, farm markets, roadside stands or other direct markets. The food products are not sold to retailers. The Cottage Food Law can provide an opportunity for those thinking about starting a food business but reluctant to spend the money needed to establish or rent commercial kitchen space. Source material: www.michigan.gov/mdard