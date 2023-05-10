Parshat Behar/Bechukotei: Leviticus 25:1-27:34; Jeremiah 16:19-17:14.

Like most 21st century American Jews, I often find myself at a loss when confronted by ancient Jewish texts relating to agriculture. Rabbinic ordination, plus over a decade in Jewish education, is not enough to remove the feelings of confusion that accompany my study of ancient agrarian practices, which are simply too foreign to my reality for me to understand them.

This confusion is why I frequently have trouble finding meaning in this week’s double Torah portion, much of which deals with the laws of shemittah, the agricultural sabbatical year. During this year, the Torah forbids landowners from cultivating their crops and declares any growth to be made accessible to anyone who is in financial need (Exodus 23:10-11).

In the series of curses that follow the laws of shemittah, we are told that God foresees scattering us among the nations while our land lies desolate. Why? As a consequence of not observing shemittah: The curse is that if you don’t observe the laws of shemittah, God will purge you from the land and it will lie desolate to make up for all of the lapsed shemittah years (Leviticus 26:33-35; also the commentary of Rashbam to Leviticus 26:46, where he writes that all of the curses listed come about as a result of neglecting the laws of shemittah).

Why is the violation of shemittah so severe? What is it that prompts such extreme consequences when the shemittah year is not observed?

In his commentary on Leviticus 25:2, Rabbi Shmuel David Luzzatto (1800-1865, Italy) writes: “That the produce of this year is ownerless is a compassion to the poor, for it equates rich and poor and humbles the haughtiness of the rich and reminds them that all humans are equal.”

Rabbi Luzzatto highlights here the role that shemittah plays in the Torah’s radical theory of economic equality. When the land lies fallow, its produce growing wild and its owners are not allowed to sow or harvest, absolutely everyone in society has equal access to that produce regardless of their economic status.

The Torah guarantees one year in every seven for everyone to not only feel what it’s like to live without a distinction between rich and poor, for everyone to be equally dependent on the land, but also to level the playing field and allow those who have previously been economically disadvantaged a leg up in the coming years.

If, like me, you’ve ever had trouble finding meaning in the concept of shemittah, remember: It’s not about rules and regulations about how or when to work the land (or not); it’s about reminding us that no matter how much we own, we are all inherently equal.

