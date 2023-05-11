JSL’s Eight Over Eighty returns for its 30th annual fundraising celebration on May 21.

Jewish Senior Life of Metropolitan Detroit is celebrating its 30th annual fundraising celebration, Eight Over Eighty, on May 21 at 11:30 a.m. The event takes place at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield. Master of ceremonies Al Muskovitz will kick off the gala luncheon with a film about the eight honorees. Eight students from the Sam and Jean Frankel Jewish Academy — Rosalia Aronov, Anthony Carson, Madison Charnes, Eliyah Fradkin, Camryn Katzen, Rebecca Rabin, Ryan Schmeltz and Harrison Shaevsky — interviewed the honorees to write their bios for the event.

Here are the honorees:

Jim August of Southfield, former advertising agency executive and owner of Stone-August, founder of the JET Theatre, longtime volunteer with Federation, Detroit Men’s ORT, Michigan Jewish Conference, National Foundation for Jewish Culture and vice president of the JTA.

Hidden child Barbara Cohen of West Bloomfield is a physical therapist and a speaker for the Zekelman Holocaust Center, active in CHAIM to promote Holocaust education and awareness and active with the Program for Holocaust Survivors and Families at JSL. She also teaches chair exercise at JSL’s Meer Apartments.

Dennis Frank, CPA, of West Bloomfield served as president, treasurer and board member at Temple Beth El and other organizations, including Oakland Family Services, Metro Federation of Reform Synagogues, Mumford High School Reunion Committee, Michigan Jewish AIDS Coalition, Jewish Gay Network and the Jewish Community Center.

Avid walker and mah jongg player Roslyn Garber of West Bloomfield, former teacher for children with learning disabilities and math, volunteers weekly at Yad Ezra and spent time in Israel teaching English to Ethiopian students and soldiers.

Dr. Richard Krugel of Bloomfield Hills, a former orthopedic surgeon, served in the Air Force, continues to learn with Partners in Torah, is an active volunteer with Federation and is a former Fred M. Butzel Memorial Award recipient for distinguished community service.

Phyllis Lewkowicz, former bookkeeper, resides at Hechtman Apartments and serves as president of the Resident Council in West Bloomfield. As an active disabilities advocate, this former sisterhood president of Livonia’s Congregation Beit Kodesh, then B’nai Moshe, prepared foods to feed the congregation, now hosts and cooks meals for her friends, raising funds for JSL by creating tribute cards.

Career educator, nursery-school teacher and parent educator Janet Pont of Southfield continues to stay active as a volunteer with Jewish Hospice and Chaplaincy Program and serves as a friendly visitor at JSL.

Avid tennis and pickleball player Ellis Slovis of Bloomfield Hills volunteered at Children’s Hospital as “Art Lady,” developed the program for visually and hearing-impaired children at Cranbrook Institute of Science and is the former VP of NCJW, where she actively served in many volunteer positions to make a difference in our community.

Proceeds from Eight Over Eighty assist the older adults in the Metro Detroit JSL community to live fully and help subsidize kosher foods and other programs and services that enrich their lives. To learn more, visit ​​https://jslmi.org/events/8over80.