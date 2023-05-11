The JN celebrates Israel@75.

This year, Israel celebrates 75 years of independence as a Jewish state. Commemorations were held by Israelis, diaspora Jews and their friends around the world. It is indeed a special occasion for an extraordinary nation.

It is nothing short of miraculous that Israel has transformed itself from a poor, nascent country into one of the world’s most prosperous, high-tech nations, all within seven decades. Moreover, as recent political affairs in Israel have demonstrated, its citizens have the right to express their views within a vibrant democracy. As author and Israel-advocate Daniel Gordis recently concluded, the State of Israel “has accomplished far more than what anyone might have dared hope for in 1948.” Indeed, Israel has earned its 75th celebration.

For more than 100 years, the Detroit Jewish Chronicle and the Detroit Jewish News have reported the remarkable story of modern Israel. Most Jews living today do not know a time when the Jewish homeland did not exist, but there was no nation of Israel when the Detroit Jewish Chronicle began publishing in 1916, or even when the JN began publishing in 1942.

Pre-Israel History

In 1916, most of the Middle East, including the areas once ruled by ancient Jewish kingdoms thousands of years ago, were controlled by the Ottoman Empire. This included the land now known Israel, as well as the current states of Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan that border modern Israel to its north and east. Egypt, an ancient land to the west of Israel, was controlled by the British. Although small numbers of Jews had lived in Jerusalem for thousands of years, most of the world’s Jews were scattered around the globe in the diaspora. The largest populations of Jews were in Europe and America, but smaller Jewish communities could be found in nearly every nation on earth.

Life for Jews has never been easy. Throughout the past centuries (and still today, unfortunately), they have faced prejudice and, in many cases, violence such as the pogroms in Russia and Eastern Europe. And this says nothing about less virulent, but still strong, antisemitism in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere.

Theodor Herzl (1860-1904) is considered the spiritual father of modern Israel. An Austrian-Hungarian lawyer, journalist, writer and activist, Herzl become convinced that Jews needed a homeland. To champion this cause, he published Der Juderstaat (The State of the Jews) in 1896. Herzl then convened and chaired the first Zionist Conference in Basel, Switzerland, in 1897. This was the birth of Zionism, or the idea that Jews should one day return to “Zion.”

Herzl proclaimed, “If you will it, it is no dream.” Although he did not live to see the birth of modern Israel, his dedication and efforts were the beginning of serious efforts to promote the Zionist ideal. European Jews began to purchase and move to lands now within the borders of modern Israel. The World Zionist Conference still meets and, today, the Israeli Soldier’s Memorial is on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

Two decades later, as the first World War (1914-1918) devastated Europe, the United Kingdom (U.K.) took an important step toward the creation of Israel. On Nov. 2, 1917, it issued the Balfour Declaration. This paper formally declared the U.K.’s support for a Jewish homeland after WWI in the area known as British Mandate Palestine.

After WWI, France and England received “mandates,” that is, control over lands and people that were formerly part of the Ottoman Empire. The U.K. received a mandate over areas designated as “Palestine” and Transjordan (now Jordan), in which lived Jewish, Arab, Christian and other religious and ethnic groups.

The Zionist Cause

Many Jewish Detroiters supported the Zionist cause. The Detroit Jewish Chronicle, the city’s only English-language Jewish newspaper in 1916, published reports about Jewish communities in the future British Mandate Palestine. This area was known to Jews as the Yishuv, which is a word describing Jewish residents who aspired to form a modern Jewish State in the Land of Israel (Eretz Yisrael).

The idea of Zionism and the creation of a Jewish homeland, however, was a controversial subject in America and Detroit in the 1920s and 1930s. This was an era of virulent antisemitism in the U.S., promoted by public figures such as the infamous Father Charles Coughlin of Royal Oak, the “Radio Priest” with a nationwide audience; pioneer flyer Charles Lindbergh and his “America First Committee,” an organization that promoted antisemitism while masquerading as a protector of American values; and local automaker Henry Ford and his viciously antisemitic Dearborn Independent newspaper.

For many Jewish Americans, Zionism was a difficult movement to support. Many believed that if they professed support for a Jewish state, they would be publicly accused of disloyalty to the United States. America was a relatively good place for Jews.

Other Jewish Americans, however, feared that the pervasive antisemitism of the pre-WWII era in America could erupt into pogroms like those Jewish immigrants had experienced in Eastern Europe and Russia. For these members of the diaspora, a Jewish homeland was necessary as a place of refuge for Jews, a state devoted to Jewish religion and culture.

Prominent members of Detroit’s Jewish community were decidedly and openly Zionist. Rabbi A.M. Hershman founded the Zionist Organization of Detroit, and Rabbi Judah Levin, Chief Rabbi of the United (Orthodox) Jewish Congregations of Detroit, organized the Religious Zionist Mizrachi in Detroit. Rabbis Leon Fram of Temple Israel and Morris Adler of Shaarey Zedek were also among Detroit’s early and openly supportive Zionists.

Philip Slomovitz was editor of the Jewish Chronicle in the 1920s and 1930s, but he was not happy. He believed that, although the Chronicle was generally supportive of Zionism, it was not fervent enough. So, along with other leaders from Detroit’s Jewish community, such as Fred Butzel, in 1942, Slomovitz founded an ardently pro-Zionist newspaper: the Detroit Jewish News.

A great journalist and editor, Slomovitz became known as the “Dean” of English-language Jewish newspapers in America. He was a staunch advocate for Israel and wrote about Jewish and Israeli affairs until his retirement at 94 years old. The JN still reports on and strongly supports Israel to this day.

THE Devastation of WWII

Jewish migration to British Mandate Palestine remained steady, but slow, in the years before WWII. Although the U.K. initially was supportive of a Jewish homeland there in 1917, it soon began to change its perspective. In 1939, it even issued an infamous “white paper,” which became official policy, severely restricting Jewish immigration.

The timing could not have been worse. By that year, the Nazis had complete control of Germany and had instituted laws against its Jewish citizens, as well as a propaganda campaign that promoted discrimination against Jews. The worst was yet to come, especially after Nazi Germany invaded Poland in September 1939. This was the beginning of World War II and the start of the Nazis’ wholesale slaughter of Jews.

The Holocaust, as we now understand the concept, was not a universally accepted term until after World War II. In Nazi Germany, discriminatory laws evolved into the “Final Solution,” or the Nazis’ attempt to exterminate all Jews in Germany and within the territories it occupied such as Poland, France, Hungary, Lithuania, the Soviet Union and every other nation it had overrun. By the end of WWII, the Nazis had killed more than 6 million Jews, along with millions of Poles, Roma, Russians and members of minority groups.

While most American mainstream media remained relatively silent on Nazi atrocities until the end of 1942, the Detroit Jewish News and the Chronicle reported extensively about the rise of the Nazis and the events that ultimately constituted what is now known as the Holocaust or the Shoah.

Jewish Michiganders did their part to bring about an Allied Victory over Nazi Germany, as well as fascist Italy and imperial Japan. Local Jewish men and women served in America’s armed forces; volunteered to support Allied troops through a variety of communal organizations; and contributed large sums of money to the War Chest, the Jewish Welfare Federation (now the Jewish Federation of Metro Detroit) and many other institutions that supported the Allies’ war effort.

After the War

After the war, huge numbers of displaced persons languished in camps in Cyprus, Germany, the United States and elsewhere, including an estimated 1 million Jews. Jewish Michiganders provided great support for these refugees, settling hundreds in Detroit and Michigan.

At the same time, Detroit Zionists supported the growing Jewish community in British Mandate Palestine, where many Jewish refugees eventually settled. As the JN stated in its Jan. 25, 1946, issue: “Palestine today, as in the past, stands ready and willing to absorb as many as possible of the Jewish refugees from Europe who are anxious to begin life anew in the Yishuv.”

In the aftermath of WWII and the Holocaust, the Zionist cause became an urgent matter. Despite restrictions imposed by the British government on Jewish immigration to Eretz Yisrael, its population steadily increased.

Many serious disagreements and conflicts occurred between Jews and British Mandate Palestine authorities as Jews became increasingly anxious to establish a nation. Some Jewish groups were extremely resistive and there was some bloodshed between them and British authorities. Nevertheless, Jewish leaders such as David Ben-Gurion, Chaim Weizmann and many others strove to create a nation amidst the chaos.

Finally, almost 30 years after the Balfour Declaration, the United Kingdom announced its decision to quit Mandate Palestine in 1948. Just prior to British withdrawal, in November 1947, the United Nations agreed upon a partition plan that would give both Jews and Arabs areas of settlement. But the Arab nations surrounding Eretz Yisrael refused to accept the new plan. Many Arabs were anti-Jewish and viewed Jews as intruders, despite the legal purchase of land by Jewish immigrants.

A Nation Is Born

On May 14, 1948, the British pulled out of Palestine, and David Ben-Gurion declared the State of Israel. Ben-Gurion was a visionary, and he became the first prime minister of the new nation. Ben-Gurion opined that, “In Israel, in order to be a realist, you must believe in miracles.”

The declaration of the State of Israel was celebrated by Jews around the world. There were joyous gatherings in Israel. Rallies were held in Detroit to commemorate the occasion, and many Jewish Detroiters sent financial and material support to the nascent state. The Jewish Chronicle and Jewish News joined the celebration. But the pure joy was short-lived.

On the same day that Israel declared its independence, the armies of Egypt, Transjordan, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq immediately attacked. They outnumbered Israelis by about 10-1. Israel’s War of Independence was a brutal affair, lasting over a year, but Israel emerged the victor.

Once established as a new nation, Israel’s survival was not guaranteed. It has been said that Israel lives in a rough neighborhood. Arab nations surrounding the new nation hoped to wipe Israel from the map. Losing a war would mean the end of Israel as a nation and, likely, another mass killing of Jews. There were internal political and economic challenges for Israel along with the existential external threat.

Israel has endured numerous attacks and acts of terrorism since it declared independence, but two major wars were critical for its survival. In 1967, threatened by the massing of Egyptian and Syrian armed forces on its border, Israel was the first to strike, defeating Egypt, Syria and Jordan in six days. In the famous “Six-Day War,” Israeli paratroopers also reunited Jerusalem with Israel. The city had previously been controlled by Jordan.

In 1973, Egypt and Syria struck first on Yom Kippur. After near-disastrous opening battles, Israel eventually prevailed but not before serious Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) casualties. Finally, peace treaties were signed with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Despite those pacts, Israel today is still facing hostile nations on its borders and security remains a prime issue. The Israeli Defense Forces are Israel’s citizen armed forces charged with protecting the nation. Young Jewish Americans, known as “Lone Soldiers,” have done their part to protect Israel. They have served and still serve in the IDF.

Jewish Detroiters Provide Support

During critical periods in its history, Jewish Americans have been generous in their support of Israel. Jewish Detroiters and Michiganders have always maintained a close relationship with Israel and have made great contributions to its well-being. This intimate connection continues to this day. Definitive proof can be found in thousands of reports in the Detroit Jewish Chronicle and Jewish News.

Jewish communal organizations such as the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, Hadassah, local chapters of Zionist organizations, and groups such as the Friends of Hebrew and Technion Universities, regularly raise funds for Israel. In short, many local Jewish institutions send financial support and provide services to the Jewish homeland every year.

Individual Jewish Detroiters devote their time and resources to supporting Israel. For example, Max Fisher left a gigantic mark on the development of Israel and was a confidant of Israeli prime ministers. Bill Davidson, a prominent Detroit automobile supplier, funded multiple projects in Israel such as facilities at the Hadassah Hospital and the Davidson Center for archeological research in Jerusalem. Located near the Western Wall in Jerusalem, the Davidson Center contributes to extensive archeological research. In the same area are the Hermelin Steps, maintained by funding from Doreen and David Hermelin.

Individual donors beyond mega-donors have also made their mark on Israel. For example, thousands of Jewish Detroiters have helped plant millions of trees in Israel and have contributed to a wide array of projects, ranging from emergency funds and financial support to educational programs, medical programs like Magen David Adom, Israeli hospitals, student exchanges and baseball leagues.

Jewish Detroiters have contributed to the well-

being of Israel in many ways beyond financial support. Young men and women have made Birthright trips to Israel. Some have joined the IDF as Lone Soldiers to do their part to protect Israel. Since its founding as a pro-Zionist publication in 1942 by Philip Slomovitz, the Detroit Jewish News has remained a staunch supporter of Israel.

Today, Israel is one of the world’s great success stories. Its rise from a poor country, with barely 600,000 people when established in 1948, to a thriving, diverse and powerful nation of nearly 10 million, is nothing short of remarkable. All of this happened in a land that was largely considered to be a barren desert.

Modern Israel is a place of innovation and enterprise, colloquially known as the “Start-Up Nation.” Not only have Israelis made great strides as entrepreneurs, but they have also excelled in every field of human endeavor from agriculture, water conservation, medicine, physics and engineering to literature, film, design and the arts.

Israel is also one the world’s strongest democracies and a close U.S. ally. It has benefited from generous American support. The United States has sent and still sends support to Israel and cooperates on many programs including cooperation on national security issues.

As Israel nears a population of 10 million citizens, Jewish Detroiters have a proud legacy of support for Israel. The Detroit Jewish News looks forward to continuing to report on the remarkable story of Israel for many years to come.

As U.S. President John F. Kennedy stated in 1962: “Israel was not created in order to disappear — Israel will endure and flourish. It is the child of hope and the home of the brave.”