Billy Crystal has his When Harry Met Sally, well this is my When Harry Met Big Al.

Legendary singer, actor, WWII veteran and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte passed away at age 96 on April 25. The news of his passing instantly opened the floodgates of some of the most cherished memories of my career and life. I was given the high privilege of performing on stage with Harry — not just once, but twice!

Don’t factcheck me. I have witnesses and, as you can see, I have photos.

In March 2000, Harry Belafonte was coming to town to participate and perform for the three day “Celebration of Diversity” town hall meeting, benefit concert and youth diversity symposium sponsored by the Southfield Community Foundation (SCF) and the National Conference for Community and Justice.

Local marketing maven, publicist and major event producer Roz Lullove Cooperman was the creator and driving force behind organizing the Belafonte appearances when she was a board member on the SCF.

Roz was looking for a fun local media angle to tie-in with to help promote the events, someone she said: “Who really did well with live audiences and who could build a rapport with Harry on stage.” And despite risking her credibility, she actually chose me.

Roz and I caught up last week for coffee, 23 years after Harry’s visit to Detroit, to fondly remember the one-of-a-kind entertainer and humanitarian who was Harry Belafonte.

We spread out wonderful photos, news clippings and promotional materials that chronicled his visit and reminisced and wiped away a tear or two remembering how it all came together.

Shared Journeys

It turns out Harry and Roz were already dear friends by the time of the Celebration of Diversity program. The two had met a few years prior when Harry was in town for another event. Roz had the opportunity to have a private chat with him over something that profoundly impacted both of their lives — cancer.

Roz was a breast cancer survivor, and she knew Harry was a prostate cancer survivor. That conversation led to a collaboration between the two, eventually teaming up on several occasions to help promote prostate cancer awareness. “It was a very important message to communicate to men in general and particularly to men in the minority community,” Roz said.

That budding relationship would pay dividends again when Roz asked Harry to make a return visit to Motown for the Celebration of Diversity program.

Casting Call

Roz reached out to me at the Dick Purtan Show and formerly invited me to perform live on-stage during Harry’s benefit concert on the evening of March 10, 2000, at the Detroit Opera House. It was agreed upon by Harry that I would (steel drum roll please) be given the high honor of singing Belafonte’s iconic “Banana Boat” song with him! Can you say: “Day-O!”

But I told Roz she’d have to go through my agent. Yeah, right. Of course, I didn’t. I’m certain I said yes before she finished her invitation.

But before I get to the details of that magical night, there was a quaint dinner party arranged by Roz at her home the evening before the concert that would give me a chance to meet Harry.

Belafonte and Brisket

I came to learn that the incomparable calypso crooner Belafonte had almost as much experience with Judaism as he had with Jamaica. Harry’s second wife, to whom he was married for 46 years from 1958 to 2004, was Jewish-born dancer Julie Robinson. They had a son and daughter together.

Roz put on her Jewish mother hat the evening prior to the concert and cooked Harry a delicious kosher brisket with all the traditional trimmings, including dill pickles. It was enjoyed by a dozen guests, including yours truly, around an elegantly set dining room table in Roz’s home.

Roz also wore her producer hat when she strategically sat me next to Harry to get acquainted. We had an instant rapport.

By the way, this was not a huge star who was just trying to get through some obligatory dinner. (I’m talking about Harry, not me.) He took an interest in everybody in attendance. “Harry was one of the most elegant and thoughtful listeners,” Roz recalled fondly. I learned that firsthand.

Harry asked me questions and took a genuine interest in my career. He wanted to know about my role on the Dick Purtan Show. I told him I played a sidekick character on the morning show known as Big Al Muskavito. “Harry,” I said, “I’m Italian by morning and Jewish by night.” Little did I know that line would be revisited in a most surprising way.

As the dinner party wound down, I was surprised with yet another invitation to team up with Harry for a bonus engagement that very night. I was asked to drive him back to his hotel! There were no Ubers back then, but I certainly was uber-excited. And nervous. That was some precious cargo.

Showtime!

There was no formal rehearsal prior to the benefit performance, just a few directions from Harry. I was to follow his lead and repeat the “Banana Boat” verses after him. He knew enough about me already to know I would add some levity and trusted me with the freedom to do my thing.

I waited nervously in the wings for my calypso debut, dressed in a costume that was the closest thing I envisioned to an islander singer: large ruffled colors from head to toe. Call it goofy comedian performs with strikingly handsome international singer. Sort of Martin and Lewis meets “Belafonte and Big Al.”

Just prior to my entrance, Harry introduced me as his surprise guest from the Dick Purtan Show: “Ladies and gentleman,” he boomed, “Big Al Muskavito!” He then added: “He tells me that during the day he’s Italian and at night he’s Jewish.” I couldn’t believe it. It got a big laugh, and I loved it. He most certainly, and sincerely, had listened to me at the previous night’s dinner party.

I entered from stage left. Harry stared in astonishment at my get-up and said to the audience: “I swear to God folks, I had no idea this was coming.”

We broke into the “Banana Boat” song complete with my loud off-key “Day-O!” After the second verse, Harry paused and turned to me and said: “Smooth … smooth as grease.” To which I replied: “Like Jamaican Rum.” The sold-out audience of 3,000 was roaring, and I was having an out-of-body, joyful experience. It was surreal.

I knew right then and there that experience could never be duplicated. But I was wrong. So well-received was the engagement that Roz got Harry to return for the following year’s Celebration of Diversity program and yep, we did it all over again in March of 2001.

This time I came on stage dressed as a nerdy tourist with baggy shorts, loud colorful printed shirt, black socks and gym shoes, a Mickey Mouse hat and an instamatic camera draped around my neck.

Harry came over and put his arm around me, turned to the audience and asked: “Now tell us the honest-to-God’s truth … who’s cuter?” The crowd howled with laughter to which I replied: “Come on HB, don’t put them on the spot.”

He then suggested we should make movies together. “Al, we should do either the Odd Couple or Guess Who’s coming to Dinner.”

Yes, it was a different year, a different costume, but my singing was still the same melodic mess, but, thankfully, another sold-out Detroit Opera House audience gave us a grand reception.

You can “enjoy” three clips from my two appearances with Harry by going to YouTube and typing in the search bar “bigalmuskavito” (no spaces). As I watch it now, I get the same charge I had back then and feel the same sense of gratitude for Roz and Harry for affording me this once-(actually twice)-in-a-lifetime experience.

An Encore Goodbye

As we concluded sharing our memories of Harry at the cafe last week, Roz eloquently summarized the blessing that was Belafonte. “Harry just didn’t come and perform,” Roz said. “From his humanity to his elegant physicality, he left his essence, his spirit in his talent and in his style. Something about Harry always lingered, like the way a perfume lingers in the air.”

As we parted last week, Roz perfectly and succinctly summarized my special time with Harry: “There was this natural fluidity and symbiotic occurrence between two people, who met each other over brisket dinner at my house.”

Hmmm … “Brisket and Belafonte” — that would’ve been the perfect name to put up on the marquee had Harry and I ever taken “our” show on the road.

Rest in peace, Harry Belafonte. There is no doubt that your memory will be for a blessing.

Alan Muskovitz is a writer, voice-over/acting talent, speaker, and emcee. Visit his website at laughwithbigal.com,”Like” Al on Facebook and reach him at amuskovitz@thejewishnews.com. (You can find Roz @ rozcooperman.com.)