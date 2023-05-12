Brothers Ron and Steve Elkus have been involved with JARC for several decades now.

Brothers Ron and Steve Elkus are this week’s Volunteer(s) of the Week, nominated for their work with JARC.

The brothers have been involved with JARC for several decades in many capacities. Most recently they have assisted with Flower-a-thon, an annual event in May where volunteers help plant flowers and beautify the outdoor spaces at JARC homes.

Both now retired after successful careers in retail and dentistry (Ron owned the men’s clothing store The Shirt Box for 40 years; Steve ran Mirror Image Dental Lab for 29 years), the brothers have made time to give back through it all.

When their mother passed away over 25 years ago, one of the first things the brothers did was set up the Irene Elkus Good Times Fund. The fund is exactly what it sounds like, doing fun activities with JARC residents including boat rides, hay rides, Purim celebrations and more. The fund continues to this day.

“It’s a great way to remember our mom in a positive way and celebrate good times with JARC,” said Ron, also a past JARC board member.

Ron has fond memories of helping with the person-centered planning of JARC resident Richard Graff.

“He was the best. I remember if I was in a bad mood, all I had to do after work on my way home was call Richard and he would tell me jokes,” Ron recalled. “And I would usually be late for work because he would talk to me so much. I loved kibitzing with him.”

Many years ago, Steve bought a sukkah for JARC’s Epstein Home. He would frequent the home as he got to know the guys there.

The brothers have also helped lead JARC Passover Seders, bingo events with Hillel students and JARC residents and a variety of other offerings.

A running joke the brothers recall is whenever Steve shows up and Ron isn’t there, the first thing the JARC residents do is ask where Ron is and if Ron is coming. If Ron is there and Steve isn’t, the first thing the JARC residents do is ask where Steve is and if Steve is coming.

Both brothers agree they get more out of their interactions with the JARC residents than the residents do themselves.

“It’s unconditional love. The minute you walk in, they can’t wait to run up and give you a hug or say hi. Every time they see you, it’s like the first time they’ve seen you,” Steve said. “It’s such a good feeling. And it’s such a good feeling that you’re doing something so positive.”

The desire to give back and actually acting on it for several decades is something passed down to the brothers.

“I can say we got a lot of it from our parents, they were always involved, always willing and wanting to help out. They set a great example,” Steve said.

Among other things, the brothers have also helped out with Jewish Family Service and National Council of Jewish Women’s Kosher Meals on Wheels as delivery drivers.

“I feel it’s our responsibility as Jews to take care of our own,” Ron said. “It’s always been instilled in us that it’s something we have to do and want to do. It’s just part of our culture and upbringing.”

The brothers have assisted with Flower-a-thon at a couple of different JARC homes and are planning to help with the next one on May 21.

To get involved in JARC’s Annual Flower-a-thon, contact Jessica Tierney at Jessicatierney@jarc.org or 248-940-2607.