Fox Run’s Shalom Club demonstrates that ‘Life Is a Cabaret.’

The Shalom Club, a group of about 140 Jewish residents of Fox Run, an upscale senior community in Novi, is producing an original musical performance, My Wedding at Fox Run, this spring. The musical parody was the idea of Dr. Stuart Falk, a retired dentist and Fox Run resident, who has written many musical shows for his fraternity and synagogue.

While at least one couple has met at Fox Run and subsequently married, this review is a humorous, fictional account of how residents help plan a wedding for two Fox Run friends. The show includes original lyrics by Falk, set to well-known songs from Fiddler on the Roof and The Sound of Music.

With warmth and enthusiasm, the performers sing about their busy and fun lives at Fox Run as they organize a wedding for two of their neighbors. All of the singers are Fox Run residents, and most are members of the Shalom Club, which meets monthly for holiday celebrations, movies and parties. The group, now 17 years old, comprises about 10% of the Fox Run community, according to Adrienne Kanter, Shalom Club’s vice president and chief production assistant for My Wedding at Fox Run.

A few production adjustments were made to help older performers and audience members. Singers are seated and lyrics will be projected onto a large background for the benefit of the audience.

My Wedding at Fox Run will have a short run — just one full perfomance on May 18 at a Fox Run theater. Due to space limitations, only residents and family and friends of performers will be able to attend.

The musical troupe includes stage manager Barbara Theurer, narrator Dr. Jon Blum and professional pianist David Goff. Fox Run singers include Denny Brown, Dr. Michael Samson, Art Sugarman, Dr. Harvey Stein, Beverly Stein (president of the Shalom Club), Helen Weingarten, Rosalie Beck, Michael Clayton, Mike Drain, Mary Lee Gwizdala, Mary Ann Quashnie and Ruth Goldman.