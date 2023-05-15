Fallout continues at Bloomfield Hills High School in wake of anti-Israel speaker.

There has been much fallout in the two months that have followed a contentious diversity, equity and inclusion assembly on March 14 at Bloomfield Hills High School.

Outspoken Palestinian-American Huwaida Arraf, who was given audience to the entire student body, went off the topic about personally facing discrimination in high school and instead used the platform to spread what Jewish students felt were distortions about Israel and events in Gaza during the Second Intifada.

On a recent episode of commentator Peter Beinart’s Occupied Thoughts podcast, Arraf admitted she doesn’t remember much discrimination she personally faced in American high school. She said, however, “freedom is not available to any Palestinians living within [Israel’s] 1948 borders — where they are treated like second-, third- or fourth-class citizens — or under Israeli military occupation in the West Bank or Gaza.”

She said on the podcast that she told the student organizers of the assembly beforehand that she had not experienced much discrimination in high school, “but I can certainly talk about my experience with racism and discrimination in my work campaigning for Palestinian rights.” She claimed the students who planned the event said a shift in topic would be “perfect.”

Since the assembly occurred, students of both Jewish and Muslim backgrounds have alleged that they have faced new incidents of hate and discrimination, which are under investigation by the district.

At a heated March 20 Board of Education meeting, parents of all ethnic and religious backgrounds said they felt the administration had failed by allowing a divisive atmosphere to exist at the school. There were also unresolved issues of anti-Black tension at the school.

On March 24, the district announced that Bloomfield Hills High School Principal Lawrence Stroughter was put on leave. He resigned on April 27. Superintendent Pat Watson on April 18 also announced his resignation effective July 31 after being with the district since December 2019.

A ‘HEALING’ PLAN

Since the March 20 meeting, the Board of Education released a vague timeline of action items to further investigate the assembly and the allegations of hate incidents occurring afterward. It said it would put into place “healing and restorative practices” for students and faculty.

Released by the district on April 15, it outlined several phases of investigation and action. During March, the first phase of the plan, the memo stated: “The district responded, investigated and addressed all reports of hate post-assembly. The [high school] administration met with students affiliated with the Muslim Student Alliance and the Jewish Student Alliance and offered and prioritized restorative conversations in the form of listening circles, small group discussions, and one-on-one meetings facilitated with administrators, counselors and social workers.”

In the weeks that immediately followed the March 14 assembly, the high school utilized the presence of therapy dogs, brought in extra counselors and social workers and also on-site campus officers. Faculty are taking part in meetings to learn “restorative measures” and how to properly report student concerns.

Phase One of the plan stated that the district is conducting an independent review of events leading up to, during and following the assembly.

From April to June, the plan states that the administration would “strengthen staff preparedness to further cultivate a sense of belonging throughout the student body and foster student healing.”

The plan’s actions include that faculty will “work to identify authentic opportunities, within course curriculum to participate in civil discourse and productive debates, review various opportunities or experiences to promote understanding of global perspectives, and provide resources to staff on identifying antisemitism and Islamophobia.”

The plan states that for the remainder of the school year, the district will “review and revise assembly guidelines for non-district or third-party presenters to include a thorough vetting process and communication regarding assembly purpose and specifics with parental opt out.”

The plan states that action items and investigations will carry into the 2023-2024 school year “to identify opportunities to strengthen student global perspectives with curriculum specific experiences and develop a positive school culture,” but gave no other details.

A JEWISH RESPONSE

In the lead-up to its May 3 event with journalists Bari Weiss and Mitch Albom, Temple Israel of West Bloomfield hosted an event “From Conflict to Conversation” on May 2 to address the incident at BHHS and frame it in the context of when criticism of Israel crosses the line into antisemitism. Professor Yael Aronoff, director of the Michael and Elaine Serling Institute for Jewish Studies and Modern Israel at Michigan State University, addressed the audience of about 60 people, including some teens and their parents.

After her lecture, the audience was divided into talking circles facilitated by clergy from Temple Israel, Adat Shalom, B’nai Moshe and Shaarey Zedek. Each teen who attended the event was given a complimentary copy of Bari Weiss’s book, How to Fight Antisemitism.

The program was part of Temple Israel’s “T4Israel” programming initiative that aims to put a focus on Israeli programming and education.

Temple Israel’s Rabbi Jennifer Lader said the gathering marked a “communal response to recent events in our backyard.

“Dr. Aronoff highlighted for us the importance of education and understanding as we navigate complex issues as American Jews,” said Lader. “While recognizing that these issues may be challenging and emotionally charged, we know how crucial it is for us to create a safe space to grow — to ask questions — to engage in respectful dialogue and to learn from each other. That’s what the program accomplished, thanks to the expertise of Dr. Aronoff and our incredible community of synagogues and clergy who showed up to learn.”

Aronoff addressed in general the March 14 BHHS assembly in terms of her knowledge and experience of what she is seeing on many college campuses, including at MSU.

“It is an unfortunate situation for the reason we are having this gathering,” said Aronoff. “From my understanding [of the assembly], people from various minority backgrounds were invited in to speak about instances of discrimination they encountered when they were in high school. I understand it veered into anti-Israel, and perhaps antisemitic sentiments.

“On the face of things, such an assembly seemed to be an inappropriate place to introduce or engage in this topic. For a nuanced conversation, there should have been better vetting, multiple voices to give a wider perspective and more context offered. Issues like (racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia and homophobia) are complex and fraught issues that required far more preparation among the students before they could have had such an assembly.”

CAMPUS ISSUES

Fully aware of the rise in antisemitism on college campuses, Aronoff said in the last years, the Institute at MSU has been actively pursuing a seat at the table at university-wide Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) discussions. The institute also released this year a comprehensive report documenting antisemitism at MSU.

“Jewish programs across the country are finding that universities are not incorporating antisemitism or Islamophobia into their DEI policies on campus,” said Aronoff. “We are working with the Muslim community on campus to be heard. Colleges and universities are scrambling to get more of this into their DEI programming, and I can only imagine that this is also coming up at the high school level as well.”

Through the lecture part of the program, Aronoff unpacked and addressed the centuries-old history of antisemitic and anti-Zionist tropes, including alleging that Israel is an apartheid state, that Israel as a state is a colonialist project and that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians.

“Antisemitism that was historically geared against Jews has now been transformed into antisemitism relating to Israel, since it’s the only Jewish majority state in the world,” Aronoff said. “You could have constructive conversation about legitimate disagreements over what is happening in Israel, and we know events are rapidly changing there. But nevertheless, extreme criticism overlaps into antisemitism.

“Zionism has become a derogatory word among many young people. You can criticize Israeli policy all you want, but when you begin to deny the indigeneity of Jews to the region, when you deny Jewish self-determination and Jewish historical connection to the land, that is when it slips into antisemitism.”

To counter the misinformation, Aronoff pointed to the many opportunities at the Institute where students from diverse backgrounds can enroll in workshops with Jewish and Muslim students and faculty to foster constructive and meaningful dialogue.

Though he has not yet taken these workshops, MSU freshman Maxim Starobinsky, 18, said he would be interested in participating because it would be a supportive environment to address a topic as heated and complex as the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

“If you really want to progress and understand this issue, you have to understand who is credible and who is not credible and where you are getting your information,” said Starobinsky, who attended Aronoff’s lecture. “It’s important to learn from experiences like this. The speaker at Bloomfield Hills was biased toward Palestine and may have not been most productive for that conversation. I look forward next semester to have the opportunity to have more balanced, unbiased conversations like this.”

STUDENTS SPEAK

Also attending the program was Bloomfield Hills High School senior Carli Camens. Camens, an active BBYO member, said the events of this year, including the diversity assembly and the antisemitic fallout coming from celebrities like Kanye West, spurred on her interest to speak out. And she did so by creating a riveting forensics piece that combines jarring antisemitic tropes woven with the words of the poem I Cannot Forget by Holocaust survivor Alexander Kimel (1926-2018).

“After Kanye West’s tweets, I wanted to educate and bring awareness to the topic of antisemitism, and it made a great fit for the forensics category of poetry because that is what poetry is designed to do,” said Camens, who placed fifth in the statewide high school forensics competition.

Camens’ piece juxtaposes a contemporary young woman who is confronted with antisemitic and even Holocaust jokes in social situations and battles with herself whether to say something or keep silent with Kimel’s stark imagery of Jews suffering in and being killed in ghettos and concentration camps. Camens, who looks forward to seeking out Jewish communal life when she gets to campus at the University of Colorado-Boulder in the fall, said each time she performed the piece, she wore a large Star of David around her neck.

“I wanted it to be jarring enough for people to pay attention,” Camens said. “Though I have never firsthand experienced people saying these things to me, I know people who have. I wanted to show how antisemitism is becoming so casual in our society.”

To watch Carli Camens perform her forensics piece: