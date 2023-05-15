The immersive music, singing, theater and art event will feature the talents of 70 participants in Gesher Human Services’ Creative Expressions program.

The fourth annual Gesher Human Services Frame of Mind Benefit and Arts Showcase will be held on Sunday, May 21, from 2-5 p.m. at the Eastern Market (3434 Russell St. #501, Detroit). The immersive music, singing, theater and art event will feature the talents of 70 participants in Gesher Human Services Creative Expressions program, an artistic enrichment program run by the nonprofit for individuals who have intellectual or developmental disabilities or who are living with serious mental health disorders.

Musicians from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, including a flutist, cellist, violinist, violist and percussionist, will perform with participants. Detroit Opera provided vocal coaching and mentorship, along with equipment for the event, and a Detroit Opera pianist will be accompanying a vocal performance. Solo singing performances and outdoor music featuring a drum circle performance with percussionist Sundance DiDomenico will also be part of the program.

Participants in Creative Expressions have been working with artists from the College for Creative Studies in Detroit. Art on display will include acrylic paintings, drawings, chalk pastel works, ceramics, murals with a collage, photography and sculptures. In addition, because the event is happening on Flower Day at Eastern Market, there will be floral-inspired art on display.

Last year’s Frame of Mind event raised $80,000 to help fund Creative Expressions, which takes place throughout Metro Detroit at partner locations like the College for Creative Studies, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Matrix Theatre and at galleries, parks and virtually.

During the past year, participants in Gesher Human Services Skill-Building Program, a vocational program for people with intellectual disabilities, have enjoyed weekly classes at the College for Creative Studies and Detroit Symphony Orchestra, gaining new skills and knowledge that could potentially widen their employment opportunities.

Those who suffer from serious long-term mental health disorders who attend Gesher’s Lois and Milton Y. Zussman Activity Center in Southfield are offered a wide variety of activities include visual and performing arts, photography, writing, poetry, jewelry-making, dance and art-therapy.

James Willis, Gesher Human Services COO, says Creative Expressions and Frame of Mind not only give people with disabilities the opportunity to grow in their interest and explore the passion they have in the arts, but to also share their passion and the work they’re doing with the community.

Willis hopes the event helps break down the stigma around people with disabilities in terms of their ability to engage in community activities, whether it’s through the arts, their work or general community engagement.

“This event really shows that folks with disabilities have a lot to offer,” Willis said.

Eric Adelman, chief advancement officer at Gesher, agrees with that sentiment.

“I hope this is yet another way we can help overcome stigma about people with disabilities and instead of talking about what they’re not able to do, see them as people with unique gifts like we do with the rest of the world,” Adelman said.

Adelman believes what’s special about Frame of Mind is within the art and music component, recognizing the barriers many of the participants have overcome to be able to perform in front of others in this way. All of that combined makes for a feel-good event, he says.

“All of us at times have barriers to overcome, and when people give us opportunities, we’re able to overcome some of those barriers,” Adelman said.

For sponsorship opportunities and tickets, go to geshermi.org/frameofmind; complimentary valet parking is available.