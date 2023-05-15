Pianist Henry Kramer to perform May 21.

When booking acts for Temple Israel’s Schmier Concert Series, Cantor Neil Michaels approaches it with the ethos that Regene Schmier would have used.

“When I’m looking for music to bring in, I’m looking for something that our community wouldn’t be able to hear otherwise, or to shine a light on an artist that we know locally who is really doing wonderful things at a high level,” Michaels said. “And this is really an extension of what Regene thought and how she wanted to bring this type of music, this art to the community.”

That was the thinking behind booking pianist Henry Kramer for the next Schmier Concert on May 21 at 4 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public. The Schmier Concert Series has been a fixture at Temple Israel for decades and has been supported by the Regene & Leslie Schmier Concert Series Endowment Fund. Leslie Schmier was Regene’s husband and was a two-time president of Temple Israel (the only one) and was integral to the realization of the Temple Israel campus in West Bloomfield. Ronald and Ellen Schmier have helped steward the fund since Regene’s passing in 2016.

Kramer has won numerous awards, including the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant, and has been named a finalist in some of the most prestigious piano competitions in the world. His talent and dedication to his craft have made him one of the most sought-after pianists of his generation.

“He’s a charismatic person, and everything he does, certainly within his playing, but even beyond, I think there’s something magnetic that translates,” Michaels said. “He plays with great sensitivity, and those two qualities really stand out when you hear him. I think he creates really beautiful programs, which isn’t always easy. I think some artists can always get stuck in the familiar … but I think the way he builds a program and thinks about it thematically and draws people in from one thing to the next, it’s another part of his talent.”

Regene Schmier was a pianist herself, so Kramer’s spot on the schedule serves as a natural fit on the concert calendar.

The concert series has traditionally focused on more classical music but has also thought outside the box with jazz and klezmer acts that have been a hit with the community.

“I think it’s been one of the best-kept secrets in our community for a little while as far as chamber music,” Michaels said.