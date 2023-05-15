The group honored the synagogue’s request to stay a respectful distance from WAS, which did not plan or endorse the gathering.

Regarded by most historians as a prelude to the Holocaust, Kristallnacht (“The Night of Broken Glass” on Nov. 9-10, 1938) saw the Nazi regime carry out a violent, coordinated pogrom against Jews in Austria and Germany. Non-Jews in those countries failed to speak out after the destruction of their Jewish neighbors’ businesses and property.

Such a response was unacceptable to Barbara Ingalls, a non-Jewish woman living near the Woodward Avenue Shul (WAS) in Royal Oak. She knew she could not remain silent when the Orthodox synagogue was targeted with Nazi graffiti on April 27.

Ingalls, a longtime social justice activist, invited allies in the community to join a public rally she quickly organized to protest the antisemitic acts and every kind of hate. Approximately 120 supporters, Jewish and non-Jewish, answered her call.

The participants, predominantly in their 60s or older, gathered for an hourlong event starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. Facing southbound traffic on Woodward, they held up homemade and printed signs, such as: “Jews & Allies United,” “Stand Up to Hate: No to Anti-Semitism in Our Community & World” and “Love Wins.” Many drivers honked their horns in support.

The group honored the synagogue’s request to stay a respectful distance from WAS, which did not plan or endorse the gathering. After conferring several times with Ingalls, WAS spiritual leader Rabbi Mendel Polter acknowledged her good intent and did not seek to interfere with the participants’ right to a peaceful assembly on public property. Ingalls recruited volunteers to “watch the driveway to make sure nobody parked in the shul’s lot.”

An intern from PBS News Hour caught wind of the hour-long event and interviewed some of the participants for a future broadcast. Though the weather was cloudy and cold for May, those attending did a lot of smiling and acknowledged taking pride in doing the right thing.

Speaking before the rally, Ingalls said, “I am doing this as a neighbor who is angry at Nazi and antisemitic imagery. Please know that this event comes from my heart.”