History is about to get overthrown.

If you’re expecting to actually see Henry VIII in the 23-time award-winning musical romp known as SIX, think again.

“We don’t need Henry in this show,” SIX cast member Taylor Pearlstein boldly exclaims about the “Historemix” of Henry VIII’s six ex-wives.

The global Queendom comes to Detroit’s Fisher Theatre May 23-June 11.

Penned by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss in 2017 when they were students at Cambridge University, SIX the musical has racked up the highest accolades, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and No. 1 cast album debut on Billboard with more than 6 million streams in the first month.

“The show is centered on female empowerment. It’s very rigorous and challenging, but it’s raucous and funny with dazzling costumes, visuals and choreography, and talent that will blow people away. It’s really going to feel like a pop concert,” says Pearlstein, who covers three of the six wives’ roles of Henry VIII — Anne Boleyn and Katherine Howard, who were both beheaded — and Catherine Parr, the surviving final wife.

To be cast on tour with one of the hottest tickets in the country is quite an impressive achievement given that Pearlstein didn’t get into acting until freshman year of high school when she joined the drama club.

“But it wasn’t until my junior year when I thought, ‘I can do this. This is what I would like to do with my life,’” says Pearlstein, who grew up in North Bend, Washington, a half-hour from Seattle.

“North Bend — where Twin Peaks was filmed — was a relatively conservative, Christian little mountain town. I didn’t grow up in a robust Jewish community, so I really didn’t get the opportunity to dive into my identity until I got to college and was around other Jewish people,” Pearlstein says.

As a musical theater student at the University of Arizona, Pearlstein was cast as Hodel in Fiddler on the Roof at Arizona Theatre Company (ATC).

“And that really cracked open the reality of my Jewish identity,” Pearlstein explains. “Doing that role and telling that story dug into my own ancestry of my family emigrating from Eastern Europe to London and, eventually, to the United States in 1912.”

That same year that she starred in Fiddler on the Roof in college, Pearlstein went to Israel for her “unofficial” bat mitzvah.

“Being in Fiddler on the Roof, I realized how few Jewish stories we get to tell and what limited opportunities there are for Jewish actors to play Jewish roles, though I see a little shift in the industry,” Pearlstein says.

One example currently on Broadway is the musical revival of Parade, which stars Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond as the first Jewish performers to play Jewish Americans Leo and Lucille Frank during 1915 as antisemitism and racism ran rampant.

During her time at the University of Arizona, Pearlstein was also featured in Rent and Hands on a Hardbody, both of which were directed by her mentor, Danny Gurwin, associate professor, School of Theatre, Film and Television; and co-chair, Acting/Musical Theatre Division.

“When I came into the program, I was still very green and felt very late to the game because I didn’t get involved seriously into theater until later in high school. I was very intimidated by my peers who all started when they were children,” Pearlstein says. “But to be there with Danny, I got the opportunity I needed to grow my confidence. So, by the time I got to New York City, I was ready and had full faith in myself and my abilities. I attribute a lot of that to Danny.”

Gurwin, who grew up in Southfield and graduated from the University of Michigan with a BFA in musical theater, has extensive Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and television credits.

During Pearlstein’s first national tour, she starred as the villain Kathryn Merteuil in Cruel Intentions: The 90s Musical. While on one of the two U.S. SIX tours, which started in September 2022, Pearlstein travels with her guitar and ukelele.

“For my own happiness and sanity, I need to have music-making abilities at my fingertips. Songwriting and putting out music on the road, along with being an actor with SIX, fulfills both of my passions,” Pearlstein adds. “Everyone who comes to see SIX has a great time. It’s a lot of fun. It’s a celebration.”

Performance times for SIX appearing May 23 – June 11 at the Fisher Theatre, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit are:

• Tuesday through Saturday evening performances at 8 p.m.

• Saturday & Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

• Sunday evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

• Special Open Caption performance on Sunday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, go to www.BroadwayinDetroit.com.

For more information about the show, visit SixonBroadway.com.

Follow SIX on: Facebook • Twitter • Instagram • @SIXUSTour.