New platform built by University of Michigan students allows incoming college classes to find friends, roommates and study buddies.

MeetYourClass hopes to address the difficulties of transitioning into college, such as meeting new friends, finding a community and discovering like-minded individuals.

With more than 150,000 users registered since its launch last September by University of Michigan students Jonah Liss and Blake Mischley, both 19, the platform allows students across 160 colleges nationwide to connect.

Liss, who grew up in Bloomfield Hills and attended Temple Israel, and Mischley, a Grand Rapids native now living in Ann Arbor, both saw a need for the existence of such a platform. Prior to the development of MeetYourClass, incoming college students often turned to Instagram to find one another. This, however, required sifting through a massive feed to discover classmates. It also led many people to make judgments from Instagram photos alone.

“It was almost like a yearbook,” Liss explains of the Instagram feed. “There were thousands of posts for each incoming student who wanted to be featured.”

Liss and Mischley realized the system was inefficient, not to mention time-consuming.

As an alternative, they applied the knowledge they had been learning in their computer science classes and built out a more structured and streamlined platform that would become MeetYourClass.

“Where we see the true gap in the market is that universities are utilizing their social presence and online communities, but not a single university is utilizing it correctly,” Mischley says.

In their research, Liss and Mischley discovered that some online student meetup programs were run by people overseas, or even by adults in their late 20s. It is important for students, Mischley says, to know that the person on the other end of the screen is a student just like them. With MeetYourClass, users can rest assured knowing that other students built the platform.

Finding the Perfect Match

Rather than simply listing students at a university, MeetYourClass offers a unique filtration system with more than 150 filters that lets users narrow down search results. This lets them discover the perfect roommate, friend or study buddy.

“It’s basically a model to gauge whether or not you and someone else are compatible,” Liss says. “It’ll look at whether you’re similar people across a variety of different benchmarks.”

This includes sleep schedules (perhaps one student is an early bird while the other is a night owl, and therefore not very compatible), shared interests and mutual hobbies, among other filters.

“It’s very common for there to be thousands of people that you could search for,” Liss explains of the platform. “Once you add the five to 10 characteristics that you actually care about in a person, that’ll narrow it down to five or so people.”

However, Liss and Mischley envision MeetYourClass going beyond simply being a resource for students. They plan to partner with universities to transform the platform into a B2B (business-to-business) model. Now, they are running a pilot program with Midland University in Nebraska to test the idea.

“So far, it’s been very positive,” Mischley says.

Building a Vision

To make the shift to a B2B model, MeetYourClass is seeking funding and has already been backed by Techstars Detroit as part of its business accelerator program summer cohort.

Liss and Mischley have received $20,000 in funding so far, with an option to receive another $100,000. This has allowed MeetYourClass to make a few hires and get their business plan in action.

Now, the co-founders are connecting with more universities and investors to discuss the idea of going business-to-business. While their goals are high, both students have already built promising backgrounds in entrepreneurship.

Liss launched a nonprofit during the pandemic that enlisted volunteers to deliver food, medicine and necessities to older and vulnerable populations, in addition to an AI research project that documented antisemitic hate speech on Twitter.

Mischley, meanwhile, says he has “always been entrepreneurial in spirit” and has launched a clothing company and mug company prior to co-founding MeetYourClass with Liss.

Currently, Mischley serves as CEO and Liss serves as COO of MeetYourClass. Both students are studying computer science at University of Michigan, with Liss pursuing a business degree, as well.

They recently polled MeetYourClass users and discovered 100% of surveyed students had a positive experience both on the Instagram page and on the platform itself.

“We’re having a very tangible and real effect,” Mischley says, “which is great to see.”