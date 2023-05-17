Local community day schools explore new ways to teach about the Jewish state.

In an exciting community partnership between The Shalom Hartman Institute, the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, Farber Hebrew Day School, Frankel Jewish Academy and Hillel Day School, a core group of parent leaders, educational professionals and student leaders are challenging themselves to explore what Israel education might look like within their institutions going forward.

Head of School at the Frankel Jewish Academy Rabbi Azaryah Cohen explained, “The initiative confirmed and reinforced for all of us that Jewish education, in general, and Israel education, in particular, ought to be a communal effort and responsibility.

“Even without collaboration in the past, we discovered there is significant alignment between schools regarding how we value the State of Israel, and the resources and creativity that go into planning and implementing programs, formally and informally, in our respective schools.

“Through discussion and collaboration, we were able to ‘make visible’ and better articulate the significant role Israel and Israel culture plays within the day-to-day school program and activities.”

This unique learning experience, one that serves as a pilot program for the Shalom Hartman Institute, brings scholars from Hartman to Detroit to present frameworks and texts, through a values-based lens, to help leaders think about the orientation their schools are taking when it comes to teaching about Israel today and Israel of the past.

The group also spent time thinking, brainstorming and reflecting on the values and orientations around Israel that they want to bring into their schools.

Ilana Block, board member of Hillel Day School and program participant, said, “I do not know that there has ever been one set curriculum of Israel education at any of our local day schools, let alone a plan across the board that has the day schools working together.

“This initiative is designed to teach our children that they can love Israel despite its many challenges rather than denying that those challenges exist altogether,” Block said.

“I think in previous generations, our schools taught Israel education through rose-colored glasses; but we have learned that does not properly prepare students for what they will encounter on college campuses and out in the world.

“The more they understand the nuances of Israel’s religious, ethnic, racial, and political diversity and the challenges they pose — as well as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict — the more completely these students can love, defend and support Israel, and respond to its detractors.”

Rebecca Starr, director of regional programs at the Hartman Institute added, “We know that Israel education needs a change to reflect a new North American relationship to the state. Bringing a variety of understandings of what Zionism has been and could be with our students, starting at the youngest of ages, is essential as younger generations are less connected to the land, people, culture and political realities of Israel.

“Our aspiration is to ensure young learners have a connection to Israel even if it is a challenging and frustrating one at times,” she said. “We must validate that feeling of discomfort while at the same time encouraging them to ask questions and engage in the conversation. Our commitment to peoplehood and a strong Jewish future depends on it.”

Yiftah Leket, the community’s shaliach (Israel emissary), explained that the Jewish Federation is committed to growing and supporting Israel education throughout the community and that this project is a vital component of that work.

“We are encouraging educators to expand their own learning while also applying that learning to their schools and classrooms,” he said.

Including current high school students in the program from both Frankel Jewish Academy and Farber Hebrew Day School was essential.

FJA senior Ethan Grey said, “Being a part of the Hartman Institute program has been very meaningful. I have had the unique opportunity to work with guest speakers, heads of schools, teachers, parents and fellow students. My favorite aspect about the experience is knowing that I am impacting FJA’s Israel education, not only for the future but for today. I am very appreciative.”

Dr. Darin Katz, head of school at Hillel Day School explained, “This program has been incredibly impactful for me as a Jew, a supporter of Israel and as a head of school. Learning from the Hartman scholars and having discussions with my colleagues, teachers and students from local Detroit Jewish day schools provided time and space to parse out the complexities of Israel education in 2023.

“Collaboration like this is only possible in a community like Detroit,” he added. “I am excited to take what I have learned and enrich Israel education at Hillel Day School going forward.”

Heads of school will continue their learning this summer for a weeklong Day School Leadership program at Hartman’s campus in Jerusalem with other school leaders from across North America.

The Hartman Institute also offers a teen fellowship opportunity for 10-12th- graders to learn more about the opportunities and challenges of peoplehood in the modern world.

Applications for the next cohort are open now, and the program will launch in the fall of 2023.

Provided by the Shalom Hartman Institute.