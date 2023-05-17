College campuses are being hit especially hard.

Professor David Dulio, director of Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement, has been hosting “office hours”— timely conversations in front of the relaxing lower-level fireplace in the Oakland Center about different topics that are of public concern with experts.

In March, Dulio sat down with Dr. Derek Hastings, an associate professor in OU’s department of history, and Dr. Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, president of the beautiful, ever-expanding university in Rochester Hills.

Despite the pleasant setting, the topic was uncomfortable, but one that needs to be talked about urgently. It is something college students are dealing with now more than ever before, both publicly and privately — antisemitism.

Antisemitism is defined as hostility toward Jews as a religious, ethnic or racial group. The resurgence of hatred for the Jewish people and antisemitic acts have become more prevalent across the country, but more specifically on college campuses, Pescovitz stated.

She followed up with some astounding statistics: 43% of Jewish students on college campuses across the nation have experienced and reported an act of antisemitism in the last year alone, and 24% have been blamed for something that has occurred in Israel.

We can talk about the history and politics of all forms of hate, including antisemitism — where it stemmed from, how it unfolded and what makes it continue — for an eternity, but the bottom line is that any form of hate is unjustifiable.

Both experts agreed that, today, social media is largely responsible for perpetuating falsities and desensitizing people to what is blatant racism, antisemitism and discrimination. Pescovitz prepared a sheet with some facts from the Anti-Defamation League, which she found to be a great resource.

According to the ADL, 85% of Americans believe one of the following statements about Jewish people to be true, which is a 24% increase in the last four years. She lists off the tropes. “Jews have too much power, loyalty and greed. Jews killed Jesus. They perform blood rituals. The Holocaust did not happen. Criticism of Israel.”

Pescovitz, who is proudly Jewish, is the first to jump in and say that higher learning at the college level should play a critical role in halting antisemitism in its tracks. Through educating students, she hopes this will have a rippling effect of stopping antisemitism across the country, along with all other forms of hate, which is a priority on OU’s campus.

Dr. Hastings mentions that higher ed is necessary not only to gain information, but also for teaching students critical thinking skills to be able to sort through and understand all the information that comes at them. The experts said they personally have experienced antisemitism on this local campus, both in the classroom and even directly through email.

I am fortunate enough to never have experienced this at the college level, but my cousin and I had pennies thrown at us in high school and that was over a decade ago when there was not an antisemitism resurgence. I cannot imagine what it would be like for me to be faced with that today, and I hope I never have to be.

Despite that incident in high school and the fact that antisemitism is undoubtedly on the rise on college campuses, I still wear my Star of David necklace to school and feel proud to be the vice president of Oakland University’s Jewish Student Organization. That is not to say I am not aware, though — with school shootings also gaining speed at an alarming rate, I am constantly thinking about being targeted. It is a sad truth that students everywhere are dealing with, Jewish or not. We must use education, awareness and action to combat this growing problem and keep everyone safe everywhere — dispel the falsities, take care of yourself and each other, and spread kindness! @

Amy Goldberg earned an associate degree from Oakland Community College in American Sign Language interpreting. She is currently a student at Oakland University working on her bachelor’s degree in health sciences, majoring in health and wellness. She is proud to hold the position of vice president on Oakland University’s Jewish Student Organization board as well as working at her family’s bagel delicatessen.