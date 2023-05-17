It was truly a special time to show that together we are #SpartanStrong

During the 2022-23 academic year, MSU Hillel planned three Shabbat celebrations on campus through its Spartan Shabbat Series. This was the second year of the annual series, with featured locations including the Breslin Center in December, Spartan Stadium in February and Munn Ice Arena in April.

Students had opportunities to tour the facilities at dinner, with each Shabbat offering something special. Whether taking pictures with Sparty, touring the Tom Izzo Hall of History or ice skating at Munn Ice Arena, these Shabbats were a special time for our community to come together, celebrate being Jewish on campus and invite other communities to partake in a unique Shabbat experience.

The Spartan Stadium Shabbat dinner came during a challenging time for the community, as it had been previously planned to be held less than two weeks following the tragic on-campus shooting. MSU Hillel quickly pivoted, focusing on providing a safe space for the community to come together, honor those we lost, pray for those still healing and uplift one another. With students, administrators, faculty and community supporters in attendance, it was truly a special time to show that together we are #SpartanStrong.

Robyn Hughey is associate director of MSU Hillel and the Hillel Campus Alliance of Michigan (HCAM).