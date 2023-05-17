The first and most important piece of advice: Say yes.

As I look back on my freshman year at Michigan State University, I am thankful for the lessons I learned and the incredible experiences I had with friends at MSU Hillel. I want to share some advice I have for any incoming freshmen.

The first and most important piece of advice: Say yes. Saying yes may be difficult in a new environment, but it is the best way to gain new experiences, friendships and memories. Go to the club meetings and events that may seem new or intimidating. You might meet some amazing people or just have a great time.

One of my most treasured memories is when I went to MSU Hillel for Rock the Block during welcome week. I was nervous because I didn’t know anyone there. I ended up meeting someone who has become one of my best friends and my Hillel buddy. I am so grateful for this friendship, and it never would have happened if I didn’t say yes and do something that seemed scary!

My second piece of advice: Take care of yourself. This can mean very different things to different people, but finding things that make you happy is the key to staying positive and healthy. Taking care of yourself could look like taking a workout class at one of the intramural buildings, enjoying a relaxing Shabbat dinner with friends or going on a walk around MSU’s beautiful campus.

My third and final piece of advice for incoming first year students: Find a community that is right for you. Having a welcoming, positive and supportive community is essential to developing friendships and meeting people you can rely on. These communities can come from a class, a club, your dorm or an organization. MSU Hillel has been an incredible community for me — whether I needed someone to talk to, a quiet place to relax and study, or a community of people who will celebrate Shabbat with me, Hillel has provided me with a home away from home.

As you start to pack your belongings, say goodbye to friends and family and prepare for a new adventure in college, I hope you’ll take these tips to heart. Remember to be open to opportunities, look at everything as a new and fun experience, and lean on your local resources when you need help or support.

Brianna Cherrin, from Huntington Woods, is in the MSU Class of 2026.