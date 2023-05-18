“The sharing of stories helps us celebrate other communities and maybe create a better future to know how to live together.”

The Chaldean Cultural Center in West Bloomfield establishes times for programs connecting members with neighboring communities, and May has been the month for this year’s two programs relevant to Judaism.

Weam Namou, center executive director, scheduled separate digital interviews with Jewish authors. While the original programs for each one can be viewed live so audience members can submit questions, the programs are archived to be accessed at any time.

The first interview, with someone based in the Detroit area, was at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 18, and featured Edith Covensky, a multi-book poet and Wayne State University educator who has used Hebrew to express Middle East outlooks. Covensky is on the literary board of the journal Pseifas, which covers Israeli poetry.

The second interview will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25, with Ariel Sabar, a freelance journalist and author based in Washington, D.C., and known for his book A Father’s Paradise: A Son’s Search for His Jewish Past in Kurdish Iraq. Sabar has appeared at the West Bloomfield Jewish Community Center to discuss this book.

“Our goals are to understand that every culture has a unique story, history and background, but no one or other is more or less special than the other,” Namou said.

“We just have specialness to celebrate, and this is a way to acknowledge that. It’s amazing how much we learn about each other and how much we have in common. We come to share our differences so we can learn about each other and then we learn there are so many similarities.

“The sharing of stories helps us celebrate other communities and maybe create a better future to know how to live together.”

Before starting this program in 2020 for the Chaldean Cultural Center, Namou did similar work for the cable affiliate Community Media Network in Troy. The restrictions brought on by COVID resulted in her changing direction.

The appearance of Covensky was suggested by writer Asmaa Jamil, a member of the Chaldean Center team who has been very impressed by taking classwork with the speaker. The appearance of Sabar was brought about after Namou read his book on assignment for the MultiCultural Review and was engrossed by his messages.

“The Jews and Christians who lived in the mountains of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Turkey continued to speak Aramaic — the supposed language of Jesus — hundreds of years after the rest of the Middle East switched to Arabic,” Sabar said.

“This common language is one of the things that unites Jews, like my father, who grew up in Iraq’s Kurdish region, with Chaldeans and other Christians from nearby and often similarly remote areas.”

These digital programs are in cooperation with the University of Michigan (Detroit Center), Unique Voices in Films and the Community Media Network.

“Our programs are not just about culture,” Namou said. “They’re about the Aramaic language. I learned so much from meeting with Edith Covensky and reading Ariel Sabar’s book.

“I did not know that the Jewish people spoke Aramaic. I did not know their history in Iraq although I was born in Baghdad. I also did not know how much resemblance Jewish people had to the Chaldeans.

“Ariel’s father was from the northern part of Iraq near the villages where my parents and grandparents were from. When I was reading his story, I felt like he was telling our story. Not only was it entertaining, but it also just touched my heart.”

To hear the authors at any time, go to the Chaldean Cultural Center on Facebook or YouTube.