Tip Off Time Nears for Basketball Leagues

Registrations are still being accepted for the Detroit Jewish Basketball League’s second summer season and the league’s new youth basketball league.

Games will be played from May 31 through Aug. 16, Wednesday nights, at the Beech Woods Recreation Center in Southfield in the summer league. New this season in the men’s league is a senior division for players ages 35 and over. Fee is $170 per participant.

The 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday youth league has two sessions: June 11 through July 9 and July 23 through Aug. 20. Each will be held at Farber Hebrew Day School in Southfield. Fee is $85 per participant per session.

To sign up, contact Daniel Shamayev at (248) 797-3763 or danielrshamayev@gmail.com. Or go to the league’s Instagram page: detroitjewishbasketballleague.

Foundation Accepting Scholarship Applications, Getting Ready for Greenberg

The application deadline for the Dr. Steven and Evelyn Rosen scholarships, awarded annually by the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation, is May 31. The scholarships will be presented in October at the Michigan Jewish Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet.

The scholarships are awarded to Jewish high school seniors and medical students who excel in academics and athletics.

Criteria also includes financial need, record of community service and extracurricular activities. The application can be found at www.michiganjewishsports.org.

In other MJSF news, the 32nd annual Hank Greenberg Memorial Golf, Tennis and Pickleball Invitational is just around the corner. It will be held June 12 at Franklin Hills Country Club in Farmington Hills.

The invitational is a fundraiser for the Lawrence & Idell Weisberg Cancer Treatment Center at the Karmanos Cancer Institute.

This year’s award winners are seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens (Hank Greenberg Memorial Lifetime Achievement), ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter (Dick Schapp Memorial), and the late 44th District Court Judge Jamie Wittenberg (Barry Bremen Memorial Inspiration).

For invitational reservations and sponsorships, call MJSF Executive Director Don Rudick at (248) 390-5981, email him at zeedon1@gmail.com, go to www.michiganjewishsports.org or check out the invitational’s Facebook page.

Mikaela Schulz Returning to U-M Women’s Golf Team

Mikaela Schultz has announced she’ll return to the University of Michigan women’s golf team for the 2023-24 season, taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility granted to college athletes whose 2020 season was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the classroom, Schulz will begin a master’s program in social work after graduating this spring with a degree in biopsychology, cognition and neuroscience. She’s a two-time Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-America Scholar (2020, 2021) and a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021, 2022).

Returning to U-M was an easy decision for Schulz, 21, a Bloomfield Hills High School graduate from West Bloomfield.

“These past four years have been incredible. I’ve grown in so many ways in all areas of my life,” Schulz said. “I didn’t even think of passing up the opportunity to play another year. U-M is truly my home away from home.”

Schultz has helped the U-M women’s golf team reach unprecedented heights during her career there. The Wolverines won their first-ever Big Ten tournament championship in 2022 after being the runner-up in 2021. They played in the NCAA tournament in 2021 and 2022, finishing 20th each time, and are in the postseason again this spring.

Schultz has been in the U-M lineup in 27 of 31 career events, averaging 75.68 per round. She has had four top-10 tournament finishes individually and nine sub-par rounds, including a career-low 5-under-par 67 in the second round of the 2021 Landfall Tradition.

She won the 2019 Shirley Spork Invitational and the 2021 Wolverine Invitational at the U-M Golf Course.

U-M women’s golf coach Jan Dowling is thrilled to have Schulz back.

“She’ll bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, maturity and work ethic to our young team,” she said.

Last summer, Schulz led the U.S. women’s golf team to a gold medal at the Maccabiah Games in Israel. She also was the individual golf medalist.

Schulz is the daughter of former U-M women’s golfer Rachel Krickstein and is a cousin to pro golfers Morgan and Madison Pressel.

Mat Ishbia vs. Nikola Jokic Ends Peacefully

Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia’s entanglement in the stands with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic during an NBA playoff game May 7 resulted in Jokic being assessed a technical foul and being fined $25,000 the next day by the NBA for “improper contact with a spectator sitting courtside.”

The 6-foot-11, 284-pound Jokic could have been suspended for elbowing Ishbia, a 5-10, 175-pound former Michigan State University (1999-2002) and Birmingham Seaholm High School point guard.

Jokic elbowed Ishbia in the chest and sent him tumbling back into his seat while taking the game basketball away from him. Ishbia grabbed the ball after it went out of bounds.

Ishbia didn’t lobby for a suspension.

“Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far! That should be and is the only story,” Ishbia said in a Twitter post. “Suspending or fining anyone over last night’s incident would not be right. I have a lot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that.”

The incident was the talk of the sports world. Outspoken ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith mocked Ishbia for his “flop” on Jokic’s shove and said Jokic should not be suspended.

Before the next Nuggets-Suns playoff game, Nikola handed Ishbia a basketball and the two shook hands.

Ishbia, 43, the billionaire CEO and chairman of Pontiac-based mortgage lender United Wholesale Mortgage, became the Suns’ majority owner Feb. 6. He’s one of 14 Jewish owners of NBA teams.