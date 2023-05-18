Ancient wheat strains revitalized for a taste of our ancestors’ Shavuot.

There are three festivals from the biblical era — Sukkot, Passover and Shavuot — when the first fruits of the season were offered as gifts to God. This year, Shavuot begins at sundown Thursday, May 25, and concludes at nightfall May 27.

Shavuot falls 49 days — or seven weeks — after Passover and historically marks the time of the first wheat harvest, when the grain is full size, but not yet dried. Wheat was brought to the temple at the culmination of the season’s first crop in the form of two loaves of bread. Shavuot is also known as the Festival of Reaping, which is the reason the Torah gives us for observing. Today, we celebrate with two meals during the holiday and include dishes that feature wheat.

Wheat harvest offerings continued through the destruction of the Second Temple. Without a holy place to bring the harvests, the focus of Shavuot ultimately shifted to commemorate when Moses received the Ten Commandments at Mount Sinai.

That’s the story I remember hearing in Sunday school over 50 years ago anyway.

Wheat is one of the earliest grains, cultivated over 10,000 years ago, and a mainstay of the economy in ancient Israel. Once our ancestors ground it into flour, the harvest became shelf stable and portable. The ability to travel with a secure source of food gave rise to migration and the expansion of agricultural practices into new geographic locations. Wheat is still one of the largest crops on Earth, grown in 128 countries, including Israel. It is second only to rice and corn.

Wheat is a cross between three different grass grains and is one of the most important plants known to humans. According to a study published by Science Direct, it currently provides one-fifth of the calories and protein of the human diet and is essential for food security and political stability. The demand for wheat over time has only grown as the world’s population increases, even without more space to grow it.

Weather catastrophes, wars and climate change are making it harder to grow these crops and distribute them globally. To keep up with demand, scientists around the world continually work to find ways to increase its yield and production. While genetic modifications and cross breeding were successful in the short term, the long-term environmental effects have become undeniable.

Critics of the 1950’s Green Revolution, the technological initiative to combat global hunger by increasing crop yields and production, feel it’s responsible for large-scale monocultures, water depletion, deforestation, an increase in greenhouse gas emissions, and the overuse of pesticides and fertilizers.

To reverse the damage, Israel’s Volcani Center launched the Land of Wheat Initiative in 2015. The Land of Wheat Initiative is the birthchild of Roi Ben-David, along with Einav Mayzlish-Gati and Bizi Goldberg, both independent consultants from the Plant Gene Bank in traditional wheat varieties.

In a story by ISRAEL21c, they explain that their mission is to restore and preserve seeds of heritage wheat, like the ones grown by our ancestors. They collect native wheat strains and study them to keep it a prosperous commodity for our future generations.

Israeli visionaries have understood for decades the need for conservation and began to save native seeds early on. The Israeli Agricultural Resources Center sent Israeli genetic wheat material to seed banks around the world for storage. Mayzlish-Gati, head of the Israel Plant Gene Bank, tells ISRAEL21c that the Russian collector Nikolai Vavilov took a wide range of local varieties back with him to St. Petersburg in 1926. The collection is now back in Israel, as are many of the other samples previously sent around the world.

Thanks to such foresight, Israel now holds a large range of unique local species that might have otherwise become extinct. Their collection, one of the largest in the world, includes over 900 wheat lines that date back to crops from the beginning of agriculture. According to Mayzlish-Gati, the seeds are kept in optimal conditions and temperatures, and are available either for immediate use or for decades from now.

The Land of Wheat project focuses on strains that possess commercial and culinary potential, reports the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. The project staff partners with small artisanal bakeries, flour mills and chefs. They help to add culinary insight about the breads being made from local heritage wheats, and work to improve their flavor and nutritional values.

TASTING HERITAGE STRAINS

In 2021, two tastings were held at the Ad Halom flour mill outside of Ashdod, Israel, featuring breads made from heritage strains, the first official tasting of ancient wheat. There were many rounds of tastings and calculations before researchers would reveal the names of the varietals. The three strains they used include Diar Alla, Lubani Kisra and Palestinsaika. Palestinsaika is one of the strains recovered by the celebrated Russian botanist Nikolai Vavilov, who died in 1943.

A story about revitalizing ancient wheat strains in the Jerusalem Post explains that the interest in recovering these grains is not just from local Israelis, but also from European market vendors. Since the EU’s ban on growing or using genetically modified crops, Europeans have been searching for organic alternatives to modern wheat farming. The Post story features French researchers and bakers together with Israeli and Palestinian organic farmers, working on producing a weather- and climate-resistant wheat.

An interesting component of the report is Europe’s desire to grow the wheat in its indigenous environment, then import it. It seems like an energy-intensive option, but they believe the wheat will yield the best results in its native climate. This decision is important because it offers agricultural security to small Israeli farmers. They can grow niche crops at better prices and produce higher quality grains. Their successes are giving them a competitive edge in European markets and other countries.

The opportunity to grow ancient wheat grains again is restoring wheat to a moment in time where it was the cultural, agricultural and economic heart of the Israeli community. This celebration of grain seems almost novel in the U.S. where so many people are in pursuit of gluten-free foods. But the heightened interest revitalizes the concept of delivering bread at the end of the first harvest full circle, especially now that we have the original strains.

As a culinarian, it’s amazing to think that someday the flour we buy to make bread might be coming from the same lineage and location that our forefathers were farming. Israeli scientists are returning the ceremonial wheat harvest to the center of Jewish life, while creating a pathway for commerce and prosperity to Israeli farmers once again.

WHEAT BERRY SALAD

Adapted from Chef Ellie Kreiger



Ingredients

1½ cups hard wheat berries

¾ cup toasted walnuts, chopped

2 stalks celery, finely chopped

½ cup dried cherries

1 scallion white and green parts, sliced thin

½ cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

3 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt

Freshly ground pepper

Directions

In a large stock pot, combine the wheat berries, 1 teaspoon of salt and enough water to cover 2 inches over the berries. Bring to a boil and cook for 30 seconds. Reduce to a simmer and cook uncovered until tender, between 30 and 45 minutes. Drain and let cool.

In a large bowl, combine the wheat berries, walnuts celery, cherries, scallion, parsley, olive oil and lemon juice. Stir to integrate and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Serves 4 to 6.

HONEY WHOLE WHEAT ROLLS

Sourced from Taste of Home

Ingredients

4 to 5 cups bread flour

¼ cup sugar

2 packages (¼ ounce each) active dry yeast

1 tsp. salt

1 cup 2% milk

1 cup butter, cubed

½ cup water

2 large eggs, room temperature

2 cups whole wheat flour

HONEY BUTTER:

1 cup butter, softened

7 Tbsp. honey

HONEY GLAZE:

2 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. butter, melted

Directions

In a large bowl, combine 2 cups bread flour, sugar, yeast and salt. In a small saucepan, heat the milk, butter and water to 120 to 130 degrees. Add to dry ingredients and beat until just moistened. Beat in the eggs. Stir in the whole wheat flour and enough remaining bread flour to form a soft dough.

Put the dough onto a floured surface. Knead until smooth and elastic, around 10 minutes. Cover and let rest 15 minutes.

Divide the dough into thirds. Roll each portion into a 20-inch rope. Cut into 20 pieces and shape into balls. Grease three 9-inch round baking pans. Arrange 20 balls in each pan. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, around 1¼ hours. Preheat the oven and bake until golden brown, 18-22 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, cream the butter. Add the honey and beat until light and fluffy. Remove the rolls from pans to wire racks. Combine the glaze ingredients and brush over rolls. Serve with honey butter.

Yields approximately five dozen.

WHOLE WHEAT BANANA NUT PANCAKES

Ingredients

2 cups whole wheat pancake mix, preferably Kodiak Cakes

½ cup toasted walnuts, chopped

1½ cups milk

2 eggs

1 tsp. vanilla

4 ripe bananas, coarsely mashed or chopped

Directions

Place the pancake mix into a large bowl with the chopped walnuts. In a separate bowl, mix together the milk, eggs, vanilla and bananas. Combine the wet ingredients with the dry and stir to combine.

Heat a skillet or griddle to medium heat. Pour ¼ cup of the mixture onto separated spaces on the heated surface and cook. Once the batter bubbles and the undersides are golden, carefully flip the pancake and cook the other side. Remove from the pan and serve with maple syrup.

Makes approximately 12 pancakes.