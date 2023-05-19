Bloomfield Hills High School basketball star Noah Adamczyk commits to Central Michigan University.

Noah Adamczyk is taking his basketball talents to Mt. Pleasant.

The high-scoring 6-foot-1 Bloomfield Hills High School senior guard committed earlier this month to Central Michigan University, where he’ll join a Chippewas team looking to rebound from a 10-21 season.

Adamczyk said his official visit to Central Michigan sealed the deal. The Chippewas beat out a few other Division I and Division II schools for his services.

“The coaches at Central Michigan were very nice. It felt like family from the start,” Adamczyk said. “And they were very nice to my mom. Playing college basketball is a dream come true for me.”

Adamczyk left an indelible mark on the boys basketball program at Bloomfield Hills. The four-year starter is the program’s all-time leading scorer (1,519 points) and he led the Black Hawks to back-to-back Oakland Activities Association White Division championships in 2021 and 2022.

He was the leading scorer in Oakland County this past season, averaging 27 points per game.

Bloomfield Hills boys basketball coach Brian Canfield took an active role in Adamczyk’s recruitment, contacting schools, sending videos and communicating with coaches.

Central Michigan was one of about 140 schools that connected with Canfield.

“I honestly can’t remember if CMU contacted us or we contacted CMU,” Canfield said. “There were so many schools we dealt with.”

Central Michigan coach Tony Barbee saw Adamczyk play in a game vs. Farmington on Jan. 31. Adamczyk knew he was coming.

“Noah thought he could have done better that night, but anyone who watched the game could see that Noah can play,” Canfield said.

Canfield said Central Michigan is a good fit and the right choice for Adamczyk.

“He could play for a lot of programs,” he said. “The coaching staff and players at Central Michigan will notice right away in practice that he can score and defend.

“Central Michigan is in a rebuilding mode. He’ll have an opportunity to play. The door is open.”

Adamczyk played in the Detroit Jewish Basketball League last summer in Southfield and impressed league founder and basketball fanatic Daniel Shamayev.

“Noah was the youngest player in the league, but he easily blew away the competition the moment he stepped on the court,” Shamayev said. “The first time he touched the ball, he instantly showed the entire league that despite his age, he was going to dominate.”

Adamczyk joins the small list of Jewish players and coaches scattered throughout Division I men’s basketball.

Yarin Hasson, a 6-foot-9 freshman forward, was on the 2023 NCAA champion Connecticut team. He didn’t get much playing time this past season but is expected to see the court more often next season.

There are 10 Jewish coaches among the 363 Division I men’s basketball teams, according to the Coaches Database.

Perhaps the most prominent is Jon Scheyer, 35, who took over at Duke last season after the 42-year run of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Duke finished 27-9 and won the ACC tournament in Scheyer’s first season.

Scheyer played for Duke from 2007-10 and was the captain of the 2010 team that won the NCAA tournament.

