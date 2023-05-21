Sivan 5783: Meshane Makom, Meshane Mazal

“Change Your Place, Change Your Luck”

May 21 – JUNE 19, 2023

Chodesh Sivan and the season of travel is upon us! Sivan’s Tribal Ruler, Zevulon, traversed the shores, inlets, cities, and towns of the eastern Mediterranean by ship, acquainting himself with all manner of peoples and trading goods with them. Returning home with both increased knowledge and increased wealth, Zevulon understood that diverse connections multiply opportunities.

Gemini, the Mutable Air constellation associated with Chodesh Sivan, facilitates every kind of communicative connectivity. Change is Gemini’s byword; change is a response to the integration of new information. What facts are you digesting which help you to understand that changing your “luck” (in Hebrew mazal, literally, constellations) involves changing your place?

The opposition of Mars/Ma’adim in Leo to retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, with Jupiter/Tzedek in Taurus making a Fixed T-Square on Shabbos Parshat BaMidbar and Rosh Chodesh Sivan sets the urgency level to high. A great deal of careful evaluation is needed over Shavuot (both days in the Diaspora!) to sift through options. Venus/Noga in homey Cancer sextiling unstable Uranus/Oron in stability-loving Taurus, the First Quarter Moon in Virgo, and the Sun square Saturn in Pisces combine to decide where to go – all the while the answer is right there in front of you. Obviously, you need to go with the flow.

The weekend of Shabbos Parshat Naso features dramatic surprises. Romantic Venus trines dreamy Neptune/Rahav, followed by the Full Moon in adventurous, freedom-loving Sagittarius, and Mercury/Kochav conjunct Uranus. Venus then enters Leo and opposes retrograde Pluto, setting up a theatrical-level power-play. Retrograde Pluto backtracks into Capricorn June 11, where he’ll be compelling loose ends to tie themselves up through mid-January 2024. Saturn/Shabbtai stations retrograde on Shabbos Parshat Shelach, during the New Moon in Gemini. Wherever you travel to change your mazal during Chodesh Sivan, change for the better comes with accepting personal responsibility.

ARIES / TALEH

Rosh Chodesh Sivan begins with a bang for you, with the Sun sextile planetary ruler Mars/Ma’adim, followed by the entrance of Mars into Leo, opposite Pluto in Aquarius, and square to Jupiter/Tzedek. While this Fixed T-Square is disrupting everyone around you, your natural courage and ability to ride the proverbial shock waves of change empower you to thrive when others are wavering. Your leadership ability comes in handy now, as those floundering about are looking for courage and gumption, both of which you have a-plenty. Any follower can pick a leader, but a wise leader will choose their own followers.

TAURUS / SHOR

Romantic planetary ruler Venus in sensitive Cancer squares vulnerable Chiron in fiery Aries May 24. Don’t smother the object of your affection. Venus sextiles Uranus/Oron on Shavuot, setting the stage for a sweet surprise. Idealism reaches its apex June 2 with the trine of Venus to Neptune/Rahav in Pisces. Will reality burst your bubble June 1 at the square of Venus to Jupiter/Tzedek? If reality disappoints, Venus take off her velvet gloves when she enters Leo June 5, opposing retrograde Pluto in Aquarius. A monumental power struggle may ensue! Call a truce when Mercury sextiles Venus June 17, Parshat Shalach.

GEMINI / T’OMIM

The Sun enters Gemini on Rosh Chodesh Sivan, trining Pluto in Aquarius, and sextiling Mars in Leo. You’re vital, energetic, and crackling with ingenuity. Your unique, original contributions are acknowledged when Mercury/Kochav conjuncts Uranus/Oron and sextiles Neptune/Rahav June 4 – 9. Mercury enters his Mutable Air home sign of Gemini June 11, trining Pluto and squaring Jupiter/Tzedek. A big potential upgrade in your professional life appears when you project both vigor and sobriety! Your multidimensional, multitalented Mercury squares Saturn/Shabbtai June 15 and sextiles Venus/Noga Shabbos Parshat Shalach June 17, the New Moon in Gemini, bestowing grace and favor all around you.

CANCER / SARTAN

Chodesh Sivan is a month full of Mutable Lunations. Change leading to improvement is the only kind of change you’ll invest in. The First Quarter Moon in Virgo May 27 brings discernment around communication issues. Do you owe someone an apology? The Full Moon in Sagittarius June 3 reassesses the value of freedom and independence. How much of your personal sovereignty are you willing to trade for partnership perks? The Last Quarter Moon in Pisces June 10 matures your spiritual empathy. Expand your mind and your social circle at the New Moon in Gemini Shabbos Parshat Shelach, June 17.

LEO / ARYEH

Rosh Chodesh Sivan is huge, with your planetary ruler the Sun entering Gemini, trining Pluto in Aquarius, and sextiling Mars/Ma’adim in Leo. You’ll be firing on all cylinders and the center of attention, whether you want it or not! A Mutable square of the Sun to Saturn/Shabbtai May 28 facilitates flexibility. The Sun sextiles Chiron June 10; your bright light brings healing energy to those around you. Don’t be stingy with your shine. The square of the Sun to Neptune/Rahav June 18 checks you for rabbit holes and segues. Stay on track to get where you’re going – to the top!

VIRGO / BETULAH

Discern where adjustments need to be made at the First Quarter Moon in Virgo May 27, Shavuot Day 2 in the Diaspora. Your planetary ruler Mercury/Kochav conjuncts Uranus/Oron June 4 and sextiles Neptune/Rahav June 9. You’ve proved your special magic touch again, to no one’s surprise. Perhaps it’s time to challenge yourself to a new learning curve. Just in time, as Mercury enters Gemini June 11, trining Pluto in Aquarius. Circumstances may force you to adapt to something completely different; you face it like a grown-up June 15 at the square of Mercury to Saturn/Shabbtai. Flexibility pays continual dividends.

LIBRA / MOZNAYIM

Planetary ruler Venus/Noga is busy making friends and influencing people during Chodesh Sivan, squaring vulnerable Chiron May 24 and sextiling surprising Uranus/Oron on Shavuot. You’re a natural diplomat and peacemaker, and your powers of persuasion are at their peak. You vote for equity and inclusion with your feet. People follow you because you lead by example. Carry through on your vision when Venus trines Neptune/Rahav June 2. Venus enters Leo June 5, opposing retrograde Pluto in Aquarius. This is why they call you “the iron fist in the velvet glove”. Make amends when Mercury sextiles Venus on Shabbat Parshat Shalach.

SCORPIO / AKRAV

It’s all happening on Rosh Chodesh Sivan with both your classical and modern planetary rulers when the Sun in Gemini sextiles Mars/Ma’adim in Leo and trines Pluto in Aquarius. Mars and Pluto oppose each other and are squared by Jupiter in Taurus, opposite your natal Sun. You’re the missing link in this gigantic Fixed T-Square! Who wins when irresistible force meets immovable object? Are you the player or the one who is played when Venus/Noga opposes Pluto June 5? Retrograde Pluto re-enters Capricorn June 11 through mid-January 2024. You’ll never have a better opportunity to cement practical and useful alliances.

SAGITTARIUS / KESHET

You’re one of the lucky benefit recipients from the fallout of Mars/Ma’adim in Leo opposing Pluto in Aquarius and squaring Jupiter/Tzedek in Taurus on Rosh Chodesh Sivan. A situation where you’ve felt stuck, especially involving relationships within your spiritual community affiliations, is suddenly wide open. The possibility of something completely new and exciting appears at the Full Moon in Sagittarius June 3, Shabbos Parshat Nasso. You are not limited to the templates of success you’ve enjoyed previously! New permutations of creative growth are possible at the square of Venus/Noga to Jupiter June 11. It’s always the right time to learn.

CAPRICORN / GIDI

Folks often forget that Capricorn can wait decades to have the last laugh. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait that long. The Gemini Sun squares Saturn/Shabbtai in Pisces May 28, proving your commitment to stability over flashiness is the right path. Retrograde Pluto re-enters Capricorn June 11, where he’ll be until mid-January 2024. The fruits of the last twenty years of your labor are over-ripe for picking; this is your final harvest season to glean your proverbial fields. Leave the corners untouched for the laborers who have helped you along the way when Saturn stations retrograde June 17. Be grateful.

AQUARIUS / D’LI

Mars/Ma’adim in Leo opposes retrograde Pluto in Aquarius, squared by Jupiter/Tzedek in Taurus, on Rosh Chodesh Sivan. Your own stubbornness is matched by the strong wills of partners and peers. Pivot from power games and prepare for the wonderfully weird when Venus/Noga sextiles Uranus/Oron May 26, Shavuot Day One. Go ahead and say what everyone’s thinking when Mercury/Kochav conjuncts Uranus June 4; you can use diplomacy or raw charismatic power to get your way when Venus enters Leo and opposes Pluto in Aquarius June 5. Retrograde Pluto re-enters Capricorn June 11, giving you a brief respite from trying, transformative times.

PISCES / DAGIM

Nobody’s better at going with the flow than you are, and this Chodesh Sivan requires a lot of flow-going. Mercury/Kochav sextiles your modern planetary ruler Neptune/Rahav June 9, creating even more options in an already option-heavy situation. Discern which choices are real and which are pipedreams! The Last Quarter Moon in Pisces June 10, Shabbos Behoalocha, provides a vision for going forward. The Sun – Neptune square June 18 challenges and checks your assumptions. Even if you have to scuttle your plans and reconnoiter the terrain, you’re committed to discovering the mystery of the unknown. Go forth and prosper!