Over the course of 30 years, a lakeside cottage transforms into a waterfront dream home, one of six on this year’s Temple Israel Sisterhood House Tour. Here’s a sneak peek.

All I knew was that I wanted a house on a lake, with Birmingham schools and didn’t want a subdivision,” Mindy Roberts says of her house hunt in the early 1980s.

So she found a street on a map that fit that criteria and prowled it for two years until she found something affordable.

“I saw a man sweeping out his garage,” she says. “Someone told me he was going to sell so we went up and said we’ll write a check right now, without even going inside.”

The house on Walnut Lake was more like a cottage, with an unfinished Michigan basement and walls that were part sand. Although Roberts and her husband, Gary Roberts — founder and landscape architect at Great Oaks Landscape in Novi — had originally planned to add-on to the home, their engineers advised starting from scratch. The cottage was knocked down and the couple built a new home in its place, as frugally as possible, in 1989.

Thirty-plus years and two renovations later, what started as a redo of the kitchen and staircase snowballed into finally creating their dream home — with plenty of space for entertaining and bedrooms for their grandchildren.

“A lot of our friends in different stages of life are getting places in Arizona or Florida,” Roberts says. “We love where we live, so we decided to make our house our dream home, then travel wherever we want instead of going to the same place all the time. Living on the lake is a lifestyle. Our kids love it, our grandkids love it — it’s a great place to be.”

Roberts tapped Scott Gittleman, owner of Gittleman Construction in Farmington Hills, and John Morgan, owner of Perspectives Custom Cabinetry in Troy, with whom Roberts had worked since the beginning.

A few years ago, on the Temple Israel House Tour, Roberts visited the home of designer Amy Miller Weinstein, owner of AMW Design Studio in Birmingham.

“Her house was interesting because it’s not so large, but it’s so well done, so succinctly wonderful,” Roberts says. “She has exquisite taste and has all of these ‘moments’ throughout the house.”

With Weinstein now on board, the team went to work in what Roberts says “was a complete collaboration between everyone involved.”

“We moved walls; we changed architecture,” Weinstein says. “The home had a lot of angles and ’80s design features. We began by taking away anything that said 1986. Scott [Gittleman] brought in structural people. You never know what you’re going to come across in a renovation, in terms of structural issues. Scott surmounted all of the obstacles.”

With multiple design-related degrees, including one in interior architecture, Weinstein is a master at space planning, especially useful in this 4,000-square-foot home on a 40-foot lot.

“I think people who are good at space planning understand lifestyle and proportion and how human beings really move through their spaces,” Weinstein says. “I have a really good instinctual understanding of that. When I space plan, I don’t work on a computer — I’m old-school. I’m very connected to my pencil and my visual understanding of the space. I enjoy the challenge of that — I know what’s going to work.”

Adds Roberts, “I actually did not want a wide-open layout. I didn’t even want to knock down walls, because I like a little room separation. Amy found so many ways to create what I wanted, even when I didn’t know how to express it.”

A large hall closet, for example, was sized down to a strip closet; in its place, the space became a coffee nook with all of the kitchen appliances and sinks, a collaboration between Weinstein and John Morgan.

“It added so much more function to our kitchen,” Roberts says. “There’s so much more prep space. It was big before, but this was such a smart use of the space.

“There’s a coziness while being contemporary — she showed me that it doesn’t have to be cold, using lots of layers and textures, another talent of hers. Each room is very different, but it all flows together. She does it with the way she dresses, too, combining and layering. I love seeing her think.”

While very comfortable and livable, Weinstein’s designs are very intentional, with curated artwork from favorites like artist Kaiser Sudan and his Next Step Gallery in Ferndale, Lisa Spindler’s photography in Detroit and Judy Frankel Antiques in Troy. Custom pieces are also a personal philosophy: “I want things to fit properly,” she says.

“Amy finds art everywhere,” Roberts says. “But she doesn’t shop at typical places. She will find something marvelous at a tiny little place that you’ve never heard of. She goes to the student shows at College for Creative Studies or art fairs Up North, or shops in Chicago. She’s always looking in different places — she even made us a little booklet about all the art and artists in our home.

“She doesn’t like when it’s expected, and I love that,” she says.

“I walk in and feel like it’s a dream home,” Roberts says. “I just love it. I make my bed every day, I put everything away every day. The house wasn’t shabby before, but now it’s got a whole new lease on life. It’s like living in a hotel.”

The Temple Israel Sisterhood House tour is back. The 27th tour will feature six homes in the community 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 31. $30 advance; $35 on the day of the tour. For tickets, (office closed on Wednesdays);temple-israel.org/sisterhood