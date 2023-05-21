As a public figure in the Jewish community, to whom does a rabbi turn when facing grief? How does the rabbi find solace and resolution?

In times of grief, people seek succor. In pain, people cry out for answers, for support, for methods to deal with their loss and grief. Within our community, people most often turn to their rabbi, the spiritual guide for answers and support. As a public figure in the Jewish community, to whom does a rabbi turn when facing grief? How does the rabbi find solace and resolution?

Within our tradition, the Torah offers models of grieving leaders. Just three weeks ago, on Shabbat, we read Parshat Achrei Mot when Aaron’s two sons suddenly died and their father, the High Priest, brother of Moshe, was silent. V’yidom Aharon (Leviticus 16:1). Silence in the face of loss and grief.

Rabbi Harold Kushner died on Friday, April 28, and was buried on Monday, May 1, when the Torah reading was Parshat Emor delineating the obligations of the Kohanim, the priests, to the dead (Leviticus 21:1) Is it a coincidence that the American rabbi, who taught generations of Jews how to deal with grief, died and was buried at the time when our Torah addresses responses to death?

When modern rabbis have written of their religious struggles at times of personal trauma, people have eagerly read their words. The noted Rabbi Kushner experienced multiple traumas surrounding his son’s rare disease. He responded to each event by writing, using words to offer wisdom to others even as he himself found solace in these words.

In responding to the progeria (rapid aging of a child) diagnosis for Aaron, his 3-year-old son, Kushner wrote When Children Ask About God (Schocken Press). After Aaron’s death at age 14, Kushner penned When Bad Things Happen to Good People (Schocken Press). The latter volume became an international bestseller translated into 14 languages. His message, like that of the renowned psychiatrist and Shoah survivor Dr. Viktor Frankl, was that religious belief gives one meaning and purpose in life.

Following Rabbi Kushner’s death, in an NPR interview on May 4, his daughter Ariel Kushner Haber stated that her father grappled with his theology “as a very young rabbi … and throughout my brother’s illness … It meant so much to him that he was able to comfort others with his words.”

Meaningful words from a daughter grieving for her father.

Rabbi Kushner and I were friends who bonded over words, shared goals and shared experiences. We were both Brooklyn boys passionate about the Brooklyn Dodgers and avid sports trivia buffs. We both started college as psychology majors who changed plans to go to rabbinical school at the Jewish Theological Seminary. After ordination, we both volunteered to serve two years in the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps following which we were both assistant rabbis to great scholars. When Rabbi Kushner became the editor of the Journal of Conservative Judaism, he appointed me to his Editorial Board.

A ROLE MODEL

Kushner went on with his editorial endeavors, serving with author Rabbi Chaim Potok as in writing the English commentary for Etz Chaim, the official Torah commentary of the Conservative movement that was published in 2001. In his comments on the text of Achrei Mot, which was read on Shabbat the week of his own death, Kushner wrote … “After the death of the two sons of Aaron, we are drawn to confront our own mortality and to reflect on the direction of our lives.” (Etz Chaim, p 679)

Regarding his comments on the Emor Torah portion read on the very day of his funeral, Rabbi Kushner wrote, “As public figures, the Kohanim must be role models of dealing with grief and loss, balancing their personal sorrow with their commitment to serving the people and the obligation to accept death as part of G-d’s plan for the world.”(Etz Chaim, p.717)

Even in death, Rabbi Kushner’s words continue to teach us how to deal with the crisis of loss and grief. Addressing life’s crises was paramount to him. In 1977, as his son’s health was deteriorating, he spent a Shabbat as scholar at my congregation. His remarks were true to his belief in the rabbi’s role as helper. In his address which was later published, he said, “What should the goal of a synagogue be? I would set as your first goal, to help people cope with the crises of life … Helping a person through a crisis is a mitzvah; it’s a religious mandate of the highest order.”

In our ongoing correspondence, though we discussed sports trivia, we also addressed serious matters. In a letter dated Sept. 9, 1977, he wrote, “The summer was a kind of tense but eventful one. Our son Aaron became significantly sicker last spring … We’re hoping for the best … It is not death that overwhelms us, but the shadow it casts before and after, being afraid of being haunted by it afterwards … the only way to deal with the fear of it is to walk through the valley of the shadow and come out the other side.”

A few months after, Rabbi Kushner wrote these words, Aaron died at the age of 14. Rabbi Kushner ceased all of his public duties to focus on his grief, his family and moving through the valley of the shadow as he observed the first 30-day (Shloshim) period of mourning.

Then, too, he used words to help others even as he helped himself. He wrote a booklet of tribute to Aaron. He used words of wisdom, words of faith to write a column in his Temple Israel bulletin. He was the spiritual leader that he later wrote of in his commentary of Emor, balancing his personal grief with his commitment to serving his community.

DEALING WITH GRIEF

Even the strongest, most skilled rabbis who effectively bring healing to others are in need of healing at times of their personal life crises. Rabbis, too, need support, empathy and community in times of great loss. We draw on our traditions to act as balm to the trauma of grief enabling us to move from pain to healing, finding deep satisfaction from our lives and appropriately remembering those whom we’ve lost. Rabbis who experienced personal trauma have used their life crisis to teach and guide their communities. A body of books, book chapters and articles has evolved that deals with the personal suffering of clergy and how they found that Jewish wisdom gave them guidance and strength in their time of need.

Each rabbi found a way to emerge from a life crisis with the capacity to adapt to a new life reality and to direct powerful inner forces towards the benefit of others. Each rabbi moved through grief in a unique way. I cite only a few who can serve as models. Rabbi David Wolpe used words to respond to his mother’s stroke and resultant aphasia. In 1992, he wrote the very beautiful book In Speech and In Silence, a testament to a family’s strength and courage. Wolpe wrote, “Words ultimately lead to silence — a stillness by which we let G-d in.”

Rabbi Ira Stone responded to the tragic death of premature twin sons. One son died within days of birth, the other after a few months. Rabbi Stone wrote Seeking A Path to Life (1992), a series of meditations on subjects of everyday life including suffering. He included a meditation “The Messiah and the Resurrection of the Dead.”

POWER OF WORDS

In my own experience of crisis, in 2006, after the loss of my parents and only brother within a 28-hour period, I, too, turned to words hoping to help others. I had previously compiled and edited The Kaddish Minyan (2001) and From Pain to Healing: Twenty Personal Stories (2003) and found these stories and words soothing. I wrote a book chapter, “Reflections on Saying Kaddish” as part of the book Kaddish (Birnbaum, D & Cohen, M., ed) and articles including “28 Hours: Rabbi Endures Death of His Elderly Parents as Well as Unexpected Death of His Brother,” which was published in the Detroit Jewish News (May 2006).

I turned to the words about which I wrote, the Kaddish prayer and faithfully recited it at minyan every day for 11 months. These words gave me strength. With each Kaddish, I envisioned my family standing at my side.

Words and Jewish wisdom provide strong messages. These have been the essentials in the toolbox of spiritual leaders. We try to be true to the words as written by Rabbi Kushner, serving as “role models of dealing with grief and loss as we balance our personal sorrow.”

Rabbi Wolpe, Rabbi Stone and I have been blessed to guide and assist thousands of people during times of their life crises, enabling them to maintain faith in G-d and a relationship with G-d. Rabbi Harold Kushner, z”l, exceeded all of us in reaching millions around the world with his words, his wisdom and his example.

Herbert A. Yoskowitz, is Rabbi Emeritus of Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills, Michigan.