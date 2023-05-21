Notable community leaders attended the event and shared words of solidarity and commitment to eradicate hate from our communities.

In welcoming congregants and the broader community to celebrate Lag b’Omer with the Woodward Avenue Shul, Rabbi Mendel Polter said, “We are proud of who we are and what we do, and we have nothing to be ashamed or scared of.” He went on to quote Psalms (118:6), “The Lord is with me, I do not fear! What can man do to me?”

On Lag b’Omer, Mary Kay Davis Park in Huntington Woods was full of joy and celebration. The weather was perfect. Dovid Scheiner worked magic on the grill while the older kids helped make clouds of cotton candy for everyone to enjoy. Kim Stevens painted children’s faces, and a team was on hand to create keepsake photos to remember the event. On top of all that, there was a giant bounce house and tons of fun lawn games.

Notable community leaders attended the event and shared words of solidarity and commitment to eradicate hate from our communities. Speakers included Oakland County Executive David Coulter, Royal Oak Mayor Michael Fournier and Madison Heights Mayor Roslyn Grafstein. Moving remarks and support were also shared by staff of U.S. Reps. Haley Stevens and Elissa Slotkin, and U.S. Sen. Gary Peters.

“I wanted to be here with you in person to express with you my commitment that we are not going to let antisemitism and hate win in Oakland County,” Coulter said. “It is incumbent upon all leaders and people of good conscience not to be silent.”

Zach Rich, attending on behalf of U.S. Rep. Stevens, called out the words of former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, “It is better to light a candle than curse the darkness.”

Polter, in sum, reminded all of the perseverance of Jews and God’s unwavering presence, “From the beginning of our peoplehood, we have had struggles and challenges, but God has always been there for us, and we exist today as proof.”