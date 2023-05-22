Lead donors, community leaders, parents and students gathered for the festive event, which featured an ice cream truck for those attending.

Hillel Day School’s Head of School Dr. Darin Katz invited donors to officially cut the ribbon on the school’s new outdoor athletic facilities, less than one year after launching its “Open Space, Open Minds” capital campaign to transform the school’s outdoor amenities.

The campaign was led by Hillel’s Director of Advancement Amy Schlussel and the more than 275 contributors who made donations toward the projects.

Lead funders included Sue and Alan J. Kaufman, who funded the Sue and Alan J. Kaufman Family Field and the H.W. Kaufman Entrance. The all-season field is 107 yards long and 72 yards wide, large enough to accommodate Hillel’s sports teams, yet flexible enough to host youth sports teams. The field can accommodate soccer, lacrosse, football and field hockey, just to name a few.

Lori and Maurice Pogoda were the lead donors for the Pogoda Family Sports Courts, two fenced-in courts where students can play basketball, volleyball, pickleball, floor hockey, four-square and other gross-motor sports.

The William Davidson Foundation funded the William Davidson track, a two-lane track surrounding the athletic field, and the Jewish Fund provided funds for the scoreboard, which will keep track of the score for the Hillel Hawks. Steven R. Weisberg was the lead donor for the Steven R. Weisberg Courtyard, with tables and benches where people can relax.

“The new athletic complex is an extension of our classrooms,” Katz said. “This is a game changer that will improve the physical and mental health of Hillel students so they can be the best they can be.”

Katz said the school is not done yet. “We’re not stopping. We have broken ground to renovate the Little Red Schoolhouse.”

The historical landmark, which once housed Hillel kindergarten, will be converted into a hub for athletic support and activity.