JDC Archives hold treasure trove of family history information for Soviet Jews.

As the daughter of Soviet Jewish immigrants and first in my family to be born in the United States, I’ve long been fascinated with the Soviet Jewish immigration story.

How did an estimated nearly 2 million Jews and their relatives emigrate from the Soviet Union since 1970 — as a slow trickle and then en masse — and manage to start new lives in the U.S., Canada and Australia, among other countries?

The why is well-known. Antisemitism and limited educational and career opportunities for Soviet Jews left many wanting a better life for themselves or their children. Yet the process of actually leaving the USSR, and the steps that followed, can often be a mystery unless you’re lucky enough to have relatives who can tell the story in detail.

While I managed to establish most of my family’s immigration story through extensive interviews (and endless questions) that as a journalist I was able to ask my parents, I still had many pockets of the storyline that just didn’t have enough information.

Luckily, information housed in the JDC Archives, the archives of the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, a Jewish relief organization, were able to answer many of those lingering questions for me.

Filling the Blanks

As one of several Jewish organizations involved in relief efforts for the rescue of Soviet Jews from 1970 onwards, and in the many decades that preceded that, JDC’s extensive archives hold photographs, a names index and more from this critical time period.

(Still, I’m just naming one example of what the archives include — there are records from all areas of JDC’s work, which operates in 70 countries around the globe.)

While some information is public and searchable in the JDC archives database, there are also private transmigrant case files on Soviet Jews assisted by JDC available to family members only. These files contain information from Vienna and Rome, two stops on the Soviet Jewish pipeline that served as important transit points for the immigration process.

Since I was able to find my family in the names database, I reached out to JDC archivist Misha Mitsel, a Ukraine native and Soviet Jew assisted by JDC himself, to inquire what information JDC might have on my family.

As it turns out, JDC had transmigrant case files on each bucket of my family — my father’s family, my mother’s family and then my great-grandparents, who emigrated separately — and I was able to purchase the files.

Typically, these files cost $50 a piece, but Abby Lester, JDC’s director of the global archives, says the organization will work with you on a fair price. If one file is smaller, for example, and only has two pages, they won’t charge you $50.

Each case file I received was vastly different from the other, but came with essential information I would have never found elsewhere. This included family history, addresses in Vienna and Rome neighborhoods where my family stayed while awaiting permission to immigrate to the U.S. and, to my surprise, even extensive medical information.

The Vienna and Rome addresses, in particular, were a joy for me, as I was able to look them up on Google Maps and place a visual alongside the many stories my parents told me about their time in these two cities as teenagers, hopeful for a better future.

With my mother’s address in Ladispoli, a neighborhood outside of Rome where she lived in 1981 for six months while in transit, I managed to track down a beloved candy store that she visited every day, where a kind owner always gave sweets to young Soviet Jews. To my surprise, it’s still in existence more than four decades later.

I was also able to learn that my grandfather managed a circus at one point, which explained the numerous circus photos I had found earlier in our old photo albums.

Miles’ Worth of Documents

“While the forms vary, one important feature is found in each file: the registration questionnaire,” Mitsel says. “A family researcher can draw various information from this material.”

This includes education, occupation, when and where people were born, if they were Holocaust survivors, if they had relatives in the U.S. and if they still had family members who remained in the USSR.

Luckily, it’s been more than 35 years since my family immigrated to the U.S., so I was able to access these files, but Lester explains that there is otherwise a 35-year waiting period before case files can be accessed.

So, for example, if your family immigrated in 1991, you’ll need to wait until 2026.

Overall, the JDC archives have 3-to-4 miles’ worth of documents, Lester says, with more than 150,000 photographs from the organization’s founding date in 1914 to the present. In addition, the archives hold more than 1,000 videos and 1,000 artifacts.

Whether you’re an avid family researcher like me or you’re simply interested in learning more about your family’s story, I highly encourage all Soviet Jewish immigrants and their children or grandchildren to check the public JDC archives database for photos. And, if you’re truly looking for a treasure trove of information, to request the case files as well.