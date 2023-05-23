A review of Funny, You Don’t Look Funny by Jennifer Caplan.

People expect Jews to tell subversive jokes that only seem innocent, that imply disrespect for authority and that might leave a bitter aftertaste. For generations, scholars have tried to explain what Jewishness has to do with producing snarky comedy. Sigmund Freud wrote about it, and Rabbi Joseph Telushkin, professors Jeffrey Dauber and Ruth Wisse, and many more.

Now, Professor Jennifer Caplan has added to the scholarly efforts to understand Jewish humor in her new book Funny, You Don’t Look Funny: Judaism and Humor from the Silent Generation to the Millennials (Wayne State University Press, 2023).

Perhaps the most widely accepted theory of Jewish humor starts with a downtrodden, disrespected minority in Eastern Europe, able to rebel against the powerful only with veiled hostility. My Aunt Frances located an earlier source: biblical Jews giving Moses a hard time with the sarcastic question, “Are there no graves in Egypt that you took us out to die in the desert?” (Exodus 14:11) Jewish sarcastic irony started at our beginning.

For whatever reasons, as the American entertainment industry grew in Hollywood and New York, Jewish writers produced much of the comedies. Jennifer Caplan adds a significant angle to the enormous collection of scholarship about Jewish humor by focusing on how specific comic works fit into the tasks of the Jewish community in America from the mid-20th century until close to the present.

In the early 20th century, immigrants and their children made up the largest share of America’s Jews. They faced the challenge of becoming American enough to survive in their new land. Humor by Jews and about Jews — like humor about other ethnic groups at the time — tended toward cruel mockery of stereotyped immigrants. These comic works exemplify Thomas Hobbes’ “superiority theory” of humor: Laughter comes from recognizing yourself as part of the in-group at the expense of the out-group.

The Next Generation of Humorists

Caplan’s study begins at the next stage, with humorists who “were too young to fight in World War II.” She calls these “The Silent Generation,” who “wish to preserve, and even protect, the Jewish people,” but by discarding Jewish faith.

As a prime example of this tendency, she presents Woody Allen’s 1970 Hassidic Tales, with a Guide to Their Interpretation by the Noted Scholar, a riff off the Tales of the Hasidim by Martin Buber. Allen’s work serves as a Midrash on a serious Jewish text, but a subversive Midrash. In Caplan’s words, Allen presents “sacred text” as a “ridiculous notion.” The rabbis offer idiotic advice, and the Jews should have known better than to ask them. Allen, Caplan summarizes, believes “Jewish texts are not worth the paper they are printed on … and religion is a burden to its members.” I do not see that Allen expresses the wish to “protect … the Jewish people.”

Caplan’s next chapter, “Silent No More,” oddly enough focuses on earlier writers who condemn Americanizing Jews for turning their backs on the Jewish people. American Jews fail when confronted with the needs of fellow Jews in distress. Caplan presents Philip Roth’s 1959 story, Eli, the Fanatic, in this context. Upwardly mobile suburban Jews ask Roth’s protagonist, Eli Peck, a young lawyer in their neighborhood, to prevent an embarrassing threat to their American identity. A Chasidic survivor wants to open a yeshivah in their town for 18 young survivor orphans. What would the Protestants think if they saw Jews dressed in Old World clothing? Spoiler alert: Eli comes to respect the Chasid, and Eli’s community decides Eli needs medical intervention. In this story, Roth shows no affection for Jewish ritual or belief, but he does reveal his “wish to … protect the Jewish people.” Caplan sees this as typical of the “silent no more” generation.

The Copycats

Caplan presents the next decade of Jewish comics, the baby boomers, as “The Copycat Generation.” Jews have become comfortable in America and now feel the need to reevaluate Jewish ritual. Jewish humor in America had generally avoided focusing on Jewish ritual until now, according to Caplan. In a famous skit in 1977, Saturday Night Live presented a fake commercial for a fancy car, “Royal Deluxe II.” The car gives such a smooth ride that “Rabbi Taklas” can circumcise a baby in the car while riding over rough pavement. The rabbi concludes the segment, exclaiming “That’s a beautiful baby … and a beautiful car!”

The sketch presents the rabbi as, in Caplan’s words, “a sellout.” He should care only about the baby, but he works at selling the car. Caplan observes, “In an earlier time, a nationally televised sketch turning a rabbi into a car shill of questionable ethics would have been seen as poor taste at best.”

In a 1977 sketch, SNL writer (and later U.S. Senator) Al Franken presents a fake game show, “The game all Americans love to play: ‘Jew, Not a Jew.’” Jews in entertainment is a regular column in the Jewish News — but the idea that non-Jewish Americans “sit around discussing which celebrities are Jews is funny and then slightly unsettling.”

Caplan observes that “it is rarely a good thing when non-Jews are also keeping track of who is and is not Jewish.”

The “Jew, Not a Jew” sketch generated considerable objections from the Jewish community. Apparently making fun of Jews could be unsettling. “But making fun of Judaism goes unremarked, at least in 1977.”

Gen X Humorists

That changes in the 21st century. Caplan reports that Generation X humorists surprisingly often present Jewish ritual as valuable. In Jennifer Westfeldt’s 2001 movie, Kissing Jessica Stein, during a Yom Kippur service, the main character reprimands her cranky mother and grandmother, saying “Would you shut up? I’m atoning.” The characters may deserve ridicule, but observance gets respect.

At a Shabbat dinner in the same film, all banter stops as the characters partake in the rituals of Kiddush and Hamotzi. Caplan summarizes: “Throw Jews under the bus, if you please, but save a little respect for Judaism.”

Caplan finds similar, possibly grudging, respect for Jewish ritual in the Coen brother’s 2009 movie A Serious Man. The protagonist’s bar mitzvah seems to mean nothing to him, but it results in a reconciliation between his estranged parents. In Jonathan Tropper’s 2009 novel, This is Where I Leave You, a dysfunctional and not particularly observant Jewish family benefits profoundly from observing a traditional funeral, burial and week of mourning.

Caplan asks readers to remember some of the best moments in fiction, essays, television and film humor, and alerts us to works we may have missed. Readers will appreciate how Caplan ties these representative works to her larger take on the changing generational tasks of the American Jewish community.

Some works in Caplan’s study do not seem to fit neatly into her categories, and there is room to wonder if the works that she does not present would support her schema as well. A few of Caplan’s assertions come across as puzzling: She does not draw examples from the works of Mel Brooks because “they rarely confront Judaism or Jewishness head-on.” Caplan explains the antipathy of Jewish comics of the postwar period to the perception that “Religion, it seemed, had nearly been the death of the Jewish people, and its continuation was a danger to Jewish survival.” Was religion really central to the Nazi effort to murder the Jewish people?