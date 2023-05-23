Jane Sherman will receive JAFINA’s inaugural Max M. Fisher Award.

The inaugural Jewish Agency for Israel North American Council (JAFINA) Leadership Dinner will celebrate Jane F. Sherman, who will be receiving the inaugural Max M. Fisher Award for the impact she has made to the local and global Jewish community. The event takes place on Sunday, June 4, at 5 p.m. at Knollwood Country Club in West Bloomfield.

Sherman is the daughter of the late Max Fisher, the iconic Detroit-area philanthropist and businessman who was the founding chairman of the board of governors of the Jewish Agency for Israel.

The Max M. Fisher Award is presented to an exemplary leader who embodies the values and philanthropic vision of Fisher as well as his unwavering commitment to the Jewish Agency for Israel and its mission. This award both honors Fisher’s invaluable contributions and pays tribute to his legacy and continued impact on the world.

Sherman was very moved when she received the call asking if they could present this award in his honor and if she would be the first recipient. With how much the Jewish Agency and its work means to Sherman, it’s even more special, she said.

“It’s something very close and dear to my heart, as much as it was [my father’s]” Sherman said. “I hope he’s looking down at this, and that I’ve done something he’s proud of.”

For 50 years, Sherman has been devoted to supporting Israel and Jewish life with a focus on children at risk, Jewish education and the next generation of Jewish leaders. She was a member of the Board of Governors of the Jewish Agency for over 25 years and is currently a member of the Jewish Agency Executive Board, and has chaired the Israel Department, Youth Aliyah and Allocations committees.

Sherman was the founding chair of the Young Women’s Leadership Cabinet and was a founder of the Israeli Forum. She has held numerous top leadership roles in the Detroit Federation, including Women’s Campaign chair and president and vice president of the Federation, in addition to being the first woman chair of the General Campaign.

Sherman and her husband, Larry, are intimately involved in Fisher Flight, a program to educate and train future Jewish leaders. She has won numerous awards, including Detroit’s highest honor — the Fred M. Butzel Award.

Supporters of this event are helping fund the Jewish Agency for Israel’s efforts to bring young Jews to Israel on long-term immersive programs through Masa Israel Journey and the long-term absorption of Ethiopian Jews in Israel. Sherman is incredibly passionate about both efforts.

“I hope the next generation understands the importance of their role and the role they need to play as young Jewish people, as Jewish leaders in the overall community and how important it is to guarantee our future as Jews,” Sherman said.

Former Israel Prime Minister Ehud Olmert will be attending and speaking at the event.

“It’s going to be a fun evening, and I hope people come because it’s not only me — it’s also my father’s legacy,” Sherman said.

To learn more and buy tickets, visit give.jafina.org/a/jewish-agency

-israel-north-american-council-dinner.