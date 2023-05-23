The Detroit Jewish News had another successful year at the SPJ Awards.

The 2023 Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Excellence in Journalism Awards took place on May 15, and once again, the Detroit Jewish News brought home a host of awards.

In the Community/Local News reporting category, Stacy Gittleman won the first and third place awards. The first place award was for her “After Oxford” story, a one year retrospect after the Oxford High School shooting and its impact on the possibilities of gun reform in Michigan. Her third place story, “Ethnic Intimidation,” details the December incident where a man was accused of hurling antisemitic and racist language toward people in the Temple Beth El parking lot and the community’s response to it.

In the Cover Design category, the ever-talented Michelle Sheridan won the first and second place awards for “War Through the Rearview Mirror” and” Return to the Promised Land,” respectively. In the Inside Page Design (Newspapers Only) category, Sheridan once again took home the first and second place awards, for “Homage to 80s Music” and “Interfaith Trip to Dubai,” respectively.

In the Environment Reporting category, Suzanne Chessler won the second place award for “Charging Up Their Faith,” highlighting Kalamazoo’s Temple B’nai Israel installing charging stations for electric and hybrid vehicles.

In the Feature Reporting category, Robin Schwartz took home the fourth place award for “Our Moment,” a profile piece on The Skillman Foundation’s Angelique Power being a Black and Jewish change agent in Detroit.

In the General Column Writing category, Alan Muskovitz took home second place for “Happy Healthy New Year,” “Bumper Cars” and “Goodbye, and Hello Again.” Sy Manello took third place for “Side By Side,” “Of Pain & Suffering” and “A Busy Body.” Mike Smith took fourth place for his Looking Back pieces, “The Amazing Mr. D; Ukraine & The JN; It Was A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World!”

In the General News Reporting category, Shari Cohen won the third place award for “Making A Difference In Lansing,” highlighting three Jewish state legislators striving to be effective in a challenging environment.

Lastly, for the Sports Column Writing category, Alan Muskovitz took home the first place award for “Dean of Super Bowls,” a profile of legendary Detroit News columnist Jerry Green who covered every single Super Bowl for 56 years.

Mazel Tov to our hard-working Detroit Jewish News family on their SPJ awards! Let’s strive for even better next year.