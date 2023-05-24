The annual meeting of JHSM (Jewish Historical Society of Michigan) will be held at Congregation Beth Ahm in West Bloomfield on Sunday, June 4, from 2-4 p.m.

This year’s celebration honors 12 individuals, including nine who will receive a brand-new award: Outstanding JHSM Ambassador. This year’s ambassadors are the nine docents who give JHSM’s DIA: Jewish Connections art tours. Nearly 50 public and private tours have been given since the program began a year ago.

The Ambassador awardees are Barbara Madgy Cohn (co-director), Sue Kalisky (co-director), Ron Elkus, Gail Fisher, Anne Klisman, Linda Minns, Nancy Raimi, Carolyn Tisdale and Rochelle Upfal.

JHSM’s 2023 Outstanding Volunteer is JHSM Advisory Board member Elayne Gross, honored for her dedication to supporting and publicizing JHSM’s programming.

The award for Outstanding Producer of Historical Knowledge goes to Michael G. Smith for his efforts on JHSM’s award-winning publications, including its annual journal, Michigan Jewish History.

The Rabbi Emanuel Applebaum Award, which recognizes an outstanding contribution to the journal, will be given to Mary-Elizabeth Murphy for her

2022 article, “Empathetic Citizenship: Jewish Immigrants and the Struggle for Black Civil Rights in the Midwest, 1927-1947.”

The ceremony also includes the prestigious Leonard N. Simons History-Maker Award. The 2023 recipient is Professor Howard N. Lupovitch, director of the Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies at Wayne State University.

The nominations for JHSM Board of Directors (2023-25) are Deede Auster, Ken Bernard, Barbara Madgy Cohn, Sue Kalisky, Susan Casell

Kamen, Nadav Pais-Greenapple, Susan Rollinger, Trudy Weiss and Sam Woll.

Nominated for officers positions (2023-24) are President, Jeannie Weiner; Vice Presidents, Barbara Madgy Cohn; Suzanne Curtis, Mike Kasky; Treasurer, Ken Bernard; and Secretary, Margery Jablin.

The JHSM Annual meeting is open to the community at no charge. Register at www.jhsmichigan.org/calendar or (248) 915-1826.