The Collective, a program between the JCC and Federation, is working to connect local Jewish agencies and help them work smarter.

Jason Charnas, director of business and career services at Gesher Human Services, helps people looking for employment. With COVID hitting nonprofits hard, it’s been important to rehire and refill positions to keep quality programs running, he says. He’s been getting lots of calls from agencies looking for people to fill positions.

That’s where The Collective comes in. It’s a project formed by the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit’s CEO Brian Siegel and Sarah Allyn, JCC assistant executive director of strategic development, with Rabbi Ari Witkin, Federation director of strategy and philanthropic impact.

Founded out of a conversation with the William Davidson Foundation about bringing stakeholders in the Jewish education and engagement system together, the two-year-old initiative’s been working to centralize job searches along with having a focus on resource sharing and bolstering collaboration among Jewish organizations.

At present, The Collective facilitates a youth professionals network that meets monthly and an early childhood providers group. It also has a series of other working groups, where professionals address issues affecting their industries today.

For example, the staffing group, made up largely of human resources and hiring managers, led to the establishment of a Jlive job board (jlive.app/detroitjobs), where all of the open positions across the Jewish community in Metro Detroit can be listed in one place. Other groups,

called communities of practice, include ones focused on teen/tween professionals, day school heads, mental health professionals, congregational education directors and young adult engagement professionals.

In tandem with the beginning of The Collective’s more formal work, The JCC’s Katie Vieder spent last summer visiting some 65 Jewish agencies to see what they needed. She built out a list of over 500 professionals in Metro Detroit who work in the Jewish community, some 200 of whom currently receive a monthly newsletter from The Collective.

“Their voices are all really important in different conversations,” she says of the broad group of professionals they have the potential to reach.

The Collective emerges against a backdrop of increasing pressure on providers of Jewish education and engagement to boost their impact with the dollars invested in their institutions, explains the JCC’s Siegel. It’s based on the idea of collective impact and seeks to unite stakeholders that might otherwise be siloed. It uses subgroup learning, thought leadership, mapping and evaluation, and an annual cycle of programs and

activities to provide new opportunities built out of networking and stronger relationships across agencies, he says.

Similar strategies for solving adaptive challenges — ones where the problem is unknown, hard to identify and require learning to find solutions — are relatively new but have seen success in Cincinnati and even nearby in Pontiac. “Working together not only has practical benefits but it also promotes collegiality and a sense of being part of something larger,” Siegel says.

The Staffing Workgroup

Gesher’s Charnas jumped at the chance to be a part of The Collective’s staffing work group, which set out to tackle the community’s post-COVID vacancy issues. Along the way, he connected and brainstormed with people he knows, as well as area professionals he’d only exchanged emails with or previously just recognized by name.

As part of the staffing work group, he helped organize a job fair in September 2022 and one in May 2023, which had an added professional development component.

“The idea came, let’s try to put this career expo together, let’s try to bring all of our agencies and put our resources and efforts toward an event where we can try to find job seekers that can help fill these vacancies,” he says.

The staffing work group also helped build a job board, hosted on Federation’s digital platform Jlive, that aggregates all the jobs in Detroit’s Jewish community. “If we can keep bringing people together in one place that’s a success,” he says.

Charnas adds that he hopes the staffing work group will be able to help out as long as it’s needed. “The greatest part would be in the future, if we’ve eliminated the need for the staffing work group,” he says. “But this is a challenge we’ll be working through and trying to figure out creative solutions to for a long time, that’s just part of where we are.”

Robin Pappas, director of Early Education at Hillel Day School, was part of the initial cohort that attended The Collective’s launch retreat in June 2022. She says she felt a sense of pride to be part of the purposeful leadership initiative.

“I think The Collective is a great way to keep the Jewish entities within our community on the same page, working together, helping each other and supporting one another,” she says. “It helps us all look out for each other.”

Being a cohesive group means everyone can make better hiring decisions, says Pappas, adding that she hopes more people get involved and it can be a starting point for Jewish entities.

“If we are all competing, then nobody’s going to get the top people they need to be working,” she says. “This way, I can say, ‘Look, this person would be great there.’ Or if someone wants to be part of Hillel Day School but also part of a synagogue, I can say, ‘Those synagogues are also fabulous.’”

Pappas says she’s been involved in cohorts before, but not within the Detroit Jewish community. Though the meetings haven’t yet matched up with her schedule, she says she has stayed in touch and eagerly follows along.

Plans for the Future

The Collective is currently in conversation with Rosov Consulting about commissioning a focused study to address key questions in its work, and plans to continue to expand its reach, Katie Vieder says. Planned for spring launch, the study will assess what the community has to offer as well as where there are gaps and inefficiencies, and more opportunities to collaborate.

The joint endeavor between the JCC and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit is aimed at helping support “more Jews doing more Jewish” in the community, says Allyn. “What we’re hoping to achieve is collaboration that allows us to maximize funding, maximize quality and maximize Jewish engagement,” she explains. “I think we will get a better quality of programs and continue to strengthen our Jewish community in this evolving and changing world.”

This extensive collaboration through The Collective is also about firming up an investment in relationships within Jewish education and engagement in an ecosystem that already exists, Witkin says. They’re trying to build on best practices they see in other communities that promote shared ownership over an ecosystem, he explains.

“The goal is to elevate the output and the experience that members of our community are having,” he says. “Part of that is seeing the opportunities that are currently being unmet, part of it means identifying where there are redundancies, part of it means just sharing resources with one another with an eye toward collective growth and improvement.”

Partnering with the JCC to bring different players to the table and leverage resources means the ability to have a bigger impact across the board, Witkin explains. “We want to help connect organizations with the resources they need, to help the organizations do it to make the connection with individuals as powerful as possible.”