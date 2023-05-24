Parshat Shavuot 2: Deuteronomy 14:22-16:17; Numbers 28:26-31; Habakkuk 3:1-19.

One of my favorite and first questions I use when learning or teaching is: What is the Jewish wisdom tradition asking us to pay attention to right now?

The first and natural place to look for an answer is in the Torah portion of the week. However, this week is a little different from all other weeks. The Torah portion breaks from the weekly narrative to invite us to home in on what I believe is the most underrated Jewish festival with some of the biggest potential for personal transformation.

If you’re less or unfamiliar with this holiday, you’re not alone. Inconveniently placed against the backdrop of secular time’s call to graduation ceremonies and the beginning of the summer, Shavuot is liable to get lost in the shuffle of life aside from a cheesecake or blintz. In my life, I didn’t fully experience or appreciate what Shavuot has to offer my life until I was a rabbi, and it has nothing to do with cheese.

There is a special holiday reading this week (Shavuot 2) that draws our attention to the existence and celebration of the Shalosh Regalim (Deuteronomy 16:16-17), or the three festival pilgrimage holidays: Sukkot, Passover and Shavuot. Together, these three festivals punctuate the year with community celebrations and personal transformation.

On the heels of Yom Kippur, Sukkot opens our hearts to joy in the company of one another. Weeks following the chaos of Purim, Passover opens our hearts toward collective freedom and justice. Culminating seven weeks later with Shavuot, and the revelation of Torah at Mount Sinai, opening our hearts toward ourselves through learning; to calibrate our aim once again toward a target (we will inevitably miss) and need to make teshuvah for once again, restarting the cycle.

Shavuot is about learning and offers us an opportunity to ask our questions and explore new ideas. Being curious, humble and open to changing and developing your opinion, listening to oppositional voices with a different story, is the Jewish way to learn. Questions and inquiry are central in Judaism and reveal the path to discover what we need to meet the moment.

Jewish life is transformational. Paying attention offers us direction for how to calibrate our goals and intentions for how to live. However, it’s only possible when we pay attention and lean into the Jewish cycles that are before us that real transformation can happen. Happy learning and don’t forget the Lactaid!

Rabbi Jeff Stombaugh is Executive Director/Rabbi of The Well.