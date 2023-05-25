The exhibit will be on display for a 75th anniversary of Israel celebration at the Ann Arbor JCC on June 4.

The Detroit Jewish News Foundation’s new exhibit, “Israel at 75: The Detroit Jewish Press Reports on the Growth of a Nation,” is now on display through June at the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor. The DJN Foundation is grateful to the Ann Arbor Federation for providing space for the exhibit.

The DJN Foundation would also like to thank the Drew Coel, Marketing and Program Associate for the Ann Arbor JCC. Drew coordinated with the DJN Foundation to display its “Israel at 75” exhibit at the Ann Arbor JCC. She also rolled-up her sleeves and pitched-in to assist exhibit curator Mike Smith with the installation of the exhibit.

The exhibit will be on display for a 75th anniversary of Israel celebration at the Ann Arbor JCC on June 4. Comedians Joel Chasnoff and Benji Lovett will be featured and present “In the Land of Milk and Honey.” Both Chasnoff and Lovett are Jewish Americans who made Aliyah. They will share their perspective of the “Real Israel” and speak about the most overlooked aspects of life in the Jewish Homeland.

The event is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor; the JCC of Ann Arbor, Beth Israel Congregation; Temple Beth Emeth; Hebrew Day School of Greater Ann Arbor; Ann Arbor Orthodox Minyan; Pardes Hannah; Jewish Young Professionals of Greater Ann Arbor; Chabad House of Ann Arbor; and Koleinu & Jewish Family Services.