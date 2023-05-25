My visit to the National Library of Israel.

I was certainly aware of the National Library of Israel (NLI) prior to my trip to Jerusalem with the Jewish Federation of Detroit’s “Motor City Mission” this past March. I had read about it in the JN, as well as other articles about it, so I knew the NLI held a spectacular collection of Jewish books and archives, or just about anything Jewish printed, recorded and/or digital from around the world. However, seeing is believing and the experience of visiting the NLI on the Jerusalem campus of Hebrew University was outstanding.

The NLI has a massive collection of books, photographs and recorded materials. Think of the NLI as Israel’s equivalent of our Library of Congress. Founded in Jerusalem in 1892, it serves as Israel’s “institution of national memory for the Jewish people worldwide and Israelis of all backgrounds and faiths.”

The NLI has also extensive archival collections. The Library’s Archives Department holds more than 1,000 personal archives that document “outstanding Jewish personalities from a wide variety of spheres: writers and poets, humanists, rabbis, Zionist leaders, scientists, journalists, critics and others.”

For example, the archival department preserves documents from Maimonides and Sir Isaac Newton; exquisite Hebrew and Islamic manuscripts dating back to the ninth century; and the personal archives of leading cultural and intellectual figures Martin Buber, Natan Sharansky and Naomi Shemer.

In addition, the NLI holds institutional or organizational archives, along with special collections that include photographs, portraits, music, posters and many other mixed media archival records in a variety of languages, including Hebrew, Yiddish, German, English, Russian and French. As the archivist for the historical records of the Detroit Jewish Chronicle and the Detroit Jewish News, one collection at the NLI really intrigued me — the Historical Jewish Press Collection or Jpress.

I had written to the NLI before traveling with the Motor City Mission and planned an extra day in Jerusalem just to meet with the NLI’s archivists (by the way, many thanks to the Federation people who were extremely kind and helped with my extended stay). I hoped to get a brief tour of the NLI. Instead, I spent an entire morning meeting with various archivists and specialists.

A Day to Remember

Rachel Neiman, the NLI’s International Media & Public Relations specialist, extended a warm invite. And, when I say “warm,” that is a bit of an understatement about the gracious Rachel. She not only personally welcomed me to the library but made arrangements for five other meetings and introductions.

I was also gratified to meet Dr. Yochai Ben-Ghedalia, director of the Central Archives for the History of the Jewish People. Shai Ben-Ari, editor of English-language Digital Content stopped by to introduce himself, and I met Dr. Zvi Leshem, who is the director of the Gershom Scholem Collection of Kabbalah and Hasidism, and I had a quick look at his fantastic collection.

Rachel Misrati, archivist and the Archives Department’s External Exhibitions coordinator, was most welcoming as well. She pulled a few unique documents from the collections for my viewing. Trust me, for an archivist, nothing is better than holding a rare historic document: It’s history in our hands.

Back to Jpress. Eyal Miller is the manager of Jpress. It is a wonderful resource regarding the history and culture of Jewish communities from around the world. The Jpress initiators, Tel Aviv University and the NLI, strive to “provide representation of all the Jewish communities of the world and of the newspapers which they have published.” An ambitious and noble goal, indeed. Eyal gave me a digital tour of the Jpress collection, and I was indeed impressed.

As archivist for the Davidson Digital Archive, which holds the archives of the Detroit Jewish News and Detroit Jewish Chronicle, you can imagine my interest in Jpress. I had a great meeting with Eyal, who was most generous with his time, and obviously, loves his work.

Eyal was interested in adding images from the William Davidson Digital Archives to the Jpress database. As I write this, we are working to transfer a set of digital images to the NLI in order to include the history of Detroit’s Jewish community as seen through the Chronicle and JN. This collaborative project will be a great asset for the Detroit Jewish News Foundation, the NLI and researchers from around the world.

It should be noted that a new National Library of Israel is nearing completion, slated to open later this year in Jerusalem. It will have state-of-the-art facilities to enhance the researcher experience for its patrons and staff, as well as state-of-the-art protections for its collections. In addition, the new NLI will have the highest rating for a “green” environmental design, the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Platinum certification. And, the structure itself will be an archectural icon.

The NLI will also have a prominent Detroit connection — the William Davidson Permanent Exhibition Gallery. Funded by the Davidson Foundation, the Gallery will be used to display treasures from the NLI collections, such as rare manuscripts and books, photographs, maps, music and more.

So, why am I telling you about my personal adventure and fun experience at the NLI? I did have a great time, but I want you to know that the NLI is a resource without equal for collections of Israeli literature and history, and for global Jewish history and culture at-large. Second, you should know that some talented people work at the NLI to preserve these collections and provide access to them, both at the library and online.

Once the new National Library of Israel opens right across from the Knesset in Jerusalem, it will really be something to see, both as an architectural landmark and as one of the world’s great libraries. I’d highly recommend a visit if you find yourself in Jerusalem.

Learn more about the NLI at www.nli.org.il/en and the Jpress project at www.nli.org.il/en/discover/newspapers.