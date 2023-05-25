Jewish organizations and community members of all ages join together to give back to those in need.

At Oak Park’s Jewish Senior Life (JSL) campus on the afternoon of Sunday, April 30, generations were sandwiched together — literally and figuratively.

Packing Lunches with Love — an event presented by the Jewish Federation’s NEXTGen Detroit Volunteers, Repair the World Detroit, Moishe House Royal Oak and Reboot — was a mitzvah event that saw Jewish community members team up with JSL residents to prepare sandwiches to be donated to Detroit Community Fridge.

Detroit Community Fridge (DCF) is a grassroots organization and mutual aid project bringing food to those who need it. Located at five locations across Detroit, each fridge is outdoors, open and accessible 24/7. Anyone can make food for those in need, place it in one of the fridges, and those in need can pick it up whenever they want. The project started in August 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

The volunteer event allowed attendees to make sun butter (with allergy-laden individuals in mind) and jelly sandwiches for those in need, meet and connect with senior members of the Jewish community, and learn about food justice and Reboot’s legacy project, Beyond Bubbie.

Reboot, an arts and culture nonprofit seeking to design Jewish ritual in a different way, partnered with Repair the World to create the Beyond Bubbie Social Action Cookbook, containing recipes people can make and donate to Detroit Community Fridge. The initiative is a combination of Reboot’s interactive community cookbook, Beyond Bubbie, with Repair’s mission of educating individuals on social justice issues as well as serving organizations in need.

Many event attendees added their family or personal recipes into the Beyond Bubbie Social Action Cookbook.

Ellie Barnett, Detroit program coordinator for Reboot and Repair the World, says it’s important that everyone from the community at some point engages with one another as we look toward an evolving Jewish future.

“I think intergenerational programming is really important. People who live in these residences want to give back, and it’s important we do it alongside them,” Barnett said. “The goal, overall, is people see how easy this is and then go do it themselves.”

Moishe House Royal Oak resident Sophie Dwoskin also loved the intergenerational atmosphere of the event, something they don’t get to engage in very often.

“Hearing the stories from the residents is nice and kind of puts into perspective that we’re the next generation of leaders, and they’re counting on us to continue the Jewish legacy and carry on tradition,” Dwoskin said.

In addition to making sandwiches to be dispersed among the fridges, many attendees also donated nonperishable food items.

“It’s important for us to have opportunities for social action and volunteering so we can give back in addition to what the community campaign does for Federation, to give our time to the community as well, both within our Jewish community and beyond,” said Lauren Soifer, associate director of NEXTGen Detroit.

JSL resident Millie Mertz loved connecting with the younger generation while also giving back. “I think it’s a marvelous thing,” she said. “Jews are meant to help each other and events like these make it like a family, which the Jewish people have to be. It’s a wonderful community with so much to offer.”

To learn more about Detroit Community Fridge, visit https://detfridge.com.