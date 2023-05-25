Some extra fun for kids for the holiday.

So back during Passover, God took the Jewish people out of Egypt. We told the story around our seder tables and started counting the days until Shavuot. Well, it’s here. After 49 days of counting, we welcome Shavuot, which begins Thursday evening, May 25, and runs through Saturday night, May 27.

It’s the holiday that celebrates God giving the Torah to the Jewish people at Mount Sinai. On Shavuot, Jewish people around the world gather in synagogues for the reading of the Ten Commandments. It’s like we are standing at Mount Sinai all over again.

On Shavuot, people stay up and study Torah until late into the night — in fact, some stay up to study all night long! It’s also customary to eat dairy, so it’s a good day to ask your grownups for some ice cream treats.

Family Traditions

Shavuot is a special time for Zeev, Lihi and Hilla Maine of West Bloomfield. Their grandma decorates the table, with Moses coming down from the mountain to the Jewish people gathered below. The kids put out plates covered in pasta, which they shape to look like sheaths of wheat.

“It’s very pretty,” says Lihi, 11. “We do traditions from my great-grandmother, and my family has other traditions that we set for the future.”

Her favorite food to eat on Shavuot is kahi, a recipe their great-grandmother passed down. “It’s dough with sugar on top, and it’s really good,” she says.

The family studies Torah together on the holiday after they eat dinner. “The Torah you can study over and over again multiple times, you can find so many lessons out of it that you can keep doing it over and over again and it’s perfectly fine,” Lihi says. “My favorite part of Shavuot is the aspect of learning with my family and talking it out with them, especially since my savta (grandmother) is a Torah teacher, it’s even more meaningful.”

Hilla, 6, likes eating the bourekas her grandmother makes on the holiday, and says she’s excited for the atmosphere her family creates around Shavuot. “I love to spend Shavuot with my family,” she says. “I like learning Torah and really like tefilot [prayers].”

Her brother Zeev, 14, used a count similar to the one used for Shavuot, where people count the days leading up to the holiday, to count the days to his bar mitzvah. “Something I really like about Shavuot is the count up to it, and how that reflects the fact Shavuot is something that people look forward to,” says Zeev. “I did a 50 day count up to the big event.”

Sharing Your Abundance

Nicole Psakhis, 12, of West Bloomfield, is part of Girls on a Mission, a project of Aish Detroit where girls ages 12-15 take part in acts of service around the community. This month, they were baking for a pre-Shavuot bake sale supporting Bikur Cholim, a Jewish organization that helps those who are sick.

“Shavuot is about sustaining one another,” explains Ayala Kohn, director of education for Aish Detroit. “Our blessing of abundance comes when we give to each other.”

She’s talking about the idea from Shavuot, which is a harvest festival, that even when you bring your first fruits to the Temple, you’re supposed to leave some behind for those who need it. “It’s the beginning of the season, you don’t have a lot yet, but it’s important no matter how much you have that we leave for each other,” she explains.

Nicole was excited for the fundraiser because of the opportunity to have a new experience, see a different perspective and make others happy. Last month as part of the group, she helped out at a Metro Detroit charity that gives kids the chance to shop for free clothes in a dignified store-like environment.

“You get to help other people and they pass on that kindness, and it makes everyone else feel better,” Nicole says. “It’s nice to help out because it makes them feel good and helps the community.”

Dive On In!

Looking to connect with this holiday? Aish Detroit’s Ayala Kohn offers a few things to try …

• Read through the story of Ruth and talk with friends and family about the lessons you can learn from it.

• Pick out some items at the store and donate to your local food pantry.

• Focus on treating others with love, acceptance and respect.

• Commit to something new — Ruth shows a lot of commitment (read about it in the Book of Ruth!), and you can, too. Come up with a fun family challenge and make a competition for staying the course. Eating healthy or exercising daily for a few weeks, keeping your room clean, turning off your tablet, calling your grandparents once a week — pick a value you want to be more committed to and see if you can stick with it!

Did You Know?

Shavuot is one of Judaism’s three major pilgrimage festivals. The other two are Passover in the spring and Sukkot in the fall. In ancient times, it was one of the occasions when our ancestors would gather at the Holy Temple in Israel.

There are five names for the holiday, and four of them have to do with harvesting and food. Only one of them has to do with receiving the Torah.

Chag Shavuot — Festival of Shavuot

Yom HaBikkurim — Day of the First-Fruits

Chag Hakatzir — Festival of Harvest

Atzeret — A festive assembly of all the people

Zeman Matan Torateinu — The time of the giving of our Torah

Shavuot Treats!

Did you ever taste Chocolate Avocado Mousse?

This is a holiday for dairy desserts. Give this one from PJ Library a try!

Chocolate Avocado Mousse

Ingredients

2 large very ripe avocados

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

Pinch of kosher salt

Dash of pure vanilla extract

Truvia, honey or agave to taste

Preparation

Place all ingredients in the food processor starting with a small amount of sweetener of choice and whip up until smooth and creamy. Adjust sweetener to taste.

Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and enjoy. Will keep in the refrigerator in a tightly sealed container for at least 48 hours.

Shortcut Cheese Blintzes

(From Allrecipes.com)

Ingredients

1 (1 pound) loaf white bread

4 tablespoons white sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup butter, melted

1 pint sour cream

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F

(175° C). Spray a cookie sheet generously with non-stick cooking spray.

Trim crusts from bread and roll the slices flat.

In a small bowl, combine sugar and cinnamon to make a mixture.

In a large mixing bowl, mix softened cream cheese, milk and vanilla until smooth. Spread this mixture onto each slice of flattened bread. Roll each bread slice up. Dip bread/cream cheese rolls in melted butter, roll the blintzes immediately in the sugar-cinnamon mixture. Cut rolls into 1-inch pieces. Arrange the blintzes on the prepared cookie sheet.

Bake for 10 minutes. Serve with sour cream.