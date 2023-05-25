Jewish War Veterans place flags on veterans’ graves in preparation for Memorial Day weekend services.

Memorial Day weekend is upon us, and I hope it’s not too late for you to add just one more activity to your holiday agenda.

I suggest it will rival the barbecue, golf game or Tigers game you’re planning on attending. Dare I say, more gratifying than the great “patriotic” savings you could be realizing at a Memorial Day mattress sale — with no money down and no payments to 2047. And this activity only requires about 30 minutes of your time!

Thirty minutes or less, that’s how long each of the two Jewish War Veterans Department of Michigan Memorial Day services will last that you can choose to participate in this Sunday, May 28.

Join the JWV either at 10:30 a.m. in the Veterans Section of Machpelah Cemetery, 21701 Woodward Ave., south of Nine Mile, in Ferndale or at 1 p.m. in the Veterans Section at Hebrew Memorial Park Cemetery, 33230 Gratiot Ave., north of 14 Mile, in Clinton Township.

It’s a small amount of time to sacrifice to honor the sacrifice made by our Jewish men and women veterans of blessed memory.

Rabbi Michael Moskowitz of Temple Shir Shalom and Rabbi Jennifer Kaluzny of Temple Israel are graciously returning to help lead the programs at Machpelah and Hebrew Memorial Park, respectively.

The rabbis, along with JWV leadership, will address the gathering, lead us in prayer, followed by the playing of taps — a few moments in time that will fill your hearts with a warm sense of gratitude.

I’m not a veteran, but I’ll be on hand as a proud patron of JWV-MI Post 510.

Rows of American flags will greet you and move you upon your arrival at either site; each flag gracing the final resting place of our beloved Jewish War Veterans.

Every Grave a Story

JWV-MI has been placing flags on gravesites for years. In 2021, a revitalized effort to identify more graves, regardless of their affiliation with JWV-MI, was taken on by Mark Weiss, now Commander of the JWV-MI.

For the past year, Mark Reed, Junior Vice Commander of local JWV Post 474, has taken the lead to continue building a database of all Jewish veteran resting places throughout Detroit area cemeteries.

Earlier this month, Reed was joined by 15 JWV-MI volunteers who provided the labor of love in placing each flag. The activity never ceases to have an impact on him.

“The reality,” Reed said, “is that for each veteran’s gravesite there is a very personal story.”

There are stories from every era and every theater of war, some over a century old he’s found in his research.

“I discovered a Jewish veteran who was born in Russia,” Reed said, “who came to America before WWI, eventually joining the 7th Calvary and fought in what was known as the Pancho Villa Expedition in 1917, the U.S. Army’s fight against the forces of Mexican revolutionary Francisco ‘Pancho’ Villa.”

There is, of course, no escaping heart-wrenching stories, like the 19-year old pre-med student who volunteered for the Marines during WWII, killed just six months into active duty during the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Also among the veteran souls interred at Machpelah is 2nd Lt. Raymond Zussman, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his acts of heroism during WWII. Words alone defy description of his acts of bravery under fire.

On Sept. 12, 1944, Zussman led his bogged-down tank command on foot in Noroy-le-Bourg, France, where his actions resulted in 18 enemy soldiers killed, the taking of 92 prisoners and the capture of anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons and two trucks.

Sadly, just nine days later, on Sept. 21, 1944, Zussman was killed in action by a German mortar.

JWV-MI Post 333 was instituted in 1945 to commemorate 2nd Lt. Raymond Zussman, later merging with Post 135 where, today, the Zussman name remains proudly affiliated.

Each grave a story. Each grave a lost treasure. Each grave deserving to be remembered now and forever.

One last story Reed shared with me from his visit to Machpelah was one I actually had a connection to. The heartbreaking story of Air Force Capt. Allan Sheldon Cherry, killed in the summer of 1967 after his plane was shot down over North Vietnam.

Cherry’s remains would not be identified and returned for decades, his funeral finally taking place on Aug. 9, 1999, 32 years to the day after his death. The funeral service was officiated by Temple Israel’s Rabbi Paul Yedwab at Machpelah with Russi Arden, Cherry’s widow in attendance. The Yedwab connection is amazing on its own.

In a stunning revelation, it turns out that Rabbi Yedwab’s father, Rabbi Stanley Yedwab, officiated the Cherry’s 1959 wedding in Texas. Russi said at the time of her husband’s long-awaited interment that the connection made her feel like she and Allan Cherry had “come full circle.” Russi passed away in 2018.

You can read more of this account by visiting the Detroit Jewish News Archives (digital.bentley.umich.edu) and read Shelli Liebman Dorfman’s coverage of the funeral in the Aug. 13, 1999, edition of the JN.

In the May 21, 2015, JN, Stacy Gittleman writes of a special display honoring Captain Cherry, created by the Leo M. Franklin Archives at Temple Beth El from mementos donated by Russi Arden. I had the privilege of being part of the communication that transpired between Arden, Marty Levine of the JWV and the Franklin Archives, in the development of the display.

A Mission to Remember

Every year I attend a JWV-MI Memorial Weekend service, I am left wanting to see more children, grandchildren and friends in attendance, not only our JWV membership, but anyone in our community who may have a history with a Jewish veteran.

JWV’s mission states it is incumbent upon us to “preserve the memories and records of patriotic service performed by the men and women of our faith; and to honor their memory and shield from neglect the graves of our heroic dead.”

It is with abundant pride that the JWV is recognized as the oldest active veteran service organization in the United States whose dedication extends beyond our faith. As the Jewish War Veterans of the United States of America proudly state — they are the Jewish voice for all veterans and the veterans’ voice for Jews.

The very existence of that critical voice is at stake, which is why I encourage Jewish veterans who are not members to learn more about this cherished organization.

On behalf of the Jewish War Veterans Department of Michigan and the Women’s Auxiliary, I wish you a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day holiday weekend. Thank you in advance for remembering and thank you for your support.

We can help you identify a grave of a Jewish Veteran by clicking on the “Identify the Grave of a Jewish Veteran” link on the home page of the Jewish War Veterans Department of Michigan at jwv-mi.org. Please also click on the Membership tab for more information on how to join the JWV-MI.