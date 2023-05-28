We desire in the Jewish community for dialogue and partnership to move the needle forward.

What do we do when people we wish to partner with to create a better Detroit or a better America harbor anti-Israel views? One approach to dealing with folks who are anti-Israel might be to cut off ties with them after failing to convince them of our own viewpoint.

Yet, there is an alternative path. This is a path of diplomacy, partnership and working collaboratively — despite glaring differences in the way we view Israel.

There is — undoubtedly — a significant segment of people in the Muslim and Arab communities who hold anti-Israel views. How we go about maintaining our love, passion and unwavering commitment for the Jewish state — while working with these communities — is nuanced and complex, and something that JCRC/AJC balances every day.

We desire in the Jewish community for dialogue and partnership to move the needle forward. Look at the Temple Beth El incident in December, for example, where a crazed antisemite was shouting antisemitic slurs toward preschoolers and their parents. When that incident occurred, the amount of support and well-wishes we received from those in the mainstream of the Muslim community was significant.

It is because of the relationships that were developed and nurtured over time that the Muslim community is today an ally of the Jewish community. Even if many within the Muslim and Arab communities vehemently disagree with us on Israel, we seek consensus to work on issues here in Metro Detroit.

There is also the importance of not writing off those who sincerely desire a relationship with the Jewish community. As long as our interfaith partners have goodwill toward us as human beings, and as a community, is it possible to show the same grace toward them? If not for individuals within the Jewish community and organizations like JCRC/AJC, those in the Muslim and Arab communities may very well have no other interaction with Jews. This is powerful when we’re looking to help shape the way in which other faith communities view the Jewish people.

The burden is on those holding the anti-Israel opinion to demonstrate that despite their (misguided) views, they do not harbor hatred or malice toward the Jewish community and that they respect the pride of the Jewish people. This alternative pathway is important in our relationship with faith communities in the Detroit area that sincerely wish to be partners with the Jewish community.

With vigilance and self-determination, the Jewish community ought to be wary of isolating ourselves to the point of precluding a plurality of those in the Muslim and Arab communities. After all, if we had chosen the path of isolation, how could the Abraham Accords ever have come to fruition?

Just a few short weeks ago, Jews from around the world opened the door for Elijah — a symbol of hope and redemption. At this very moment, the traditional words of Sh’foch Hamatcha in the Haggadah compel us to protest against those who seek to harm our community. We will never give up the fight against anti-Israel bias, the fight for the survival of the Jewish community and, for the past 75 years, the Jewish state.

But at the same time, let us leave that door open for those who have an open heart.

Rabbi Asher Lopatin is the executive director and Sam Dubin is the assistant director/ director of media relations of the Jewish Community Relations Council/ AJC Detroit. JCRC/AJC’s mission is to represent the Metropolitan Detroit Jewish community, Israel and Jews throughout the world to the general community and to establish collaborative relationships with other ethnic, racial, civic and religious groups.