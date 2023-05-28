As I reflect on the time I’ve spent on campus, I leave East Lansing with a heavy heart but a deep sense of gratitude for the countless memories and experiences I have had.

To say the last four years were ordinary would be far from the truth. From overcoming a global pandemic, moving to “Zoom” school and a horrific tragedy that affected the whole East Lansing community, I can’t say anyone is stronger than those who proudly scream “Go Green, Go White.”

As a student, getting involved was important to me right when I stepped foot on campus. I attended club meetings, joined a sorority and got involved in the Jewish community on campus through MSU Hillel. My extracurricular activities helped me make new friends and build connections that I cherish to this day. When schoolwork and classes became stressful, my friends and student organizations were what helped me persevere and move forward.

The class of 2023 had a college experience unlike any other. From having my first year halted due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and my entire second year moved online through Zoom classes to my final year interrupted by the mass shooting that took place on campus in East Lansing on Feb. 13, I learned quickly that adapting to an ever-changing world is important and vital.

While there were some days that I was sad that my college experience was drastically different from those of older friends and people who attended Michigan State before me, I can’t help but also to be grateful for all the lessons I’ve learned throughout my time in East Lansing. I learned how to communicate across differences with friends and peers. I learned new skills and tactics to excel in my classes. I learned more about my Jewish identity through courses and leadership experiences I participated in through MSU Hillel. The things I’ve learned throughout my four years on campus will stick with me always.

Being a Spartan taught me to be tough, to try new things, to meet new people and to be proud of who I am. I now know the true meaning behind the term “Spartans Will,” a term used around campus and around the world. A Spartan is someone who listens to others, who experiences everything around them, and who proudly wears green and white.

I am leaving my four years of undergrad with the tools, skills and relationships to do what I know Spartans do best — go out into the world and create positive and lasting change. Thank you for everything, Michigan State University. I hope to make you proud.

Sloane Krugel is a member of Michigan State University’s class of 2023.