Sid Moss gets “Spirit of Hope Award” from MMRF Southeast Michigan 2023 Walk/Run.

Sid Moss was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2009 and immediately began induction therapy.

Approximately 25,000 Americans are diagnosed with multiple myeloma annually. This blood cancer affects plasma cells that accumulate in bone marrow, crowding out the normal cells that fight infection and creating an abnormal antibody that can cause life-threatening problems. While not curable, it is considered “highly manageable” today with treatments including immunotherapy, radiation, stem cell transplant, targeted biologic agents and chemotherapy. Moss had a stem cell transplant in February of 2011.

While Moss, a Jewish resident of Bloomfield Hills who owns a property management company, was recovering, he felt the need to get involved, to create awareness of multiple myeloma and raise money for research and hopefully a cure.

This year, Moss was honored by the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF} with the “Spirit of Hope Award” for all he’s done at the 2023 MMRF Southeast Michigan Walk/Run on May 20.

Talking with Sid Moss

Q: How did you get involved with the MMRF?

My biggest fear when they told me I had cancer was that I was going to die and not be around to see my grandkids grow up and mature into the young people they are today. When I was diagnosed, I remember my doctor put his arm around my shoulder and said, “I could tell you to put your affairs in order, but I’m not; we can deal with this.”

While recovering from my stem cell transplant, I felt a need to get involved, create awareness of multiple myeloma, and raise money for research and, hopefully, a cure, so I reached out to the MMRF. I wanted to help raise money to fight this cancer, so I looked at what I like — good music, wine and great food. From that, I started Wine & Dine in the D. Then, five years ago I founded my own charitable organization, Cure Multiple Myeloma Corp. (CMMC), which is designed to educate and assist multiple myeloma patients in Michigan. Since 2010, the charity has raised more than $1.6 million for research.

I designed this as a two-part evening that included an educational panel discussion by prominent myeloma doctors, followed by a “Wine & Dine” evening featuring delicious food and beverages from some of Detroit’s finest restaurants.

Now in its 13th year, approximately 400 community members, patients, caregivers and key opinion leaders in the myeloma community annually attend Wine & Dine in the D. It brings together specialists from around the country and provides a platform for patients and the community to learn about new groundbreaking treatments and speak directly to these leading doctors. This year, it takes place Sept. 7.

Once CMMC was formed, I saw an opportunity to be of further assistance to multiple myeloma patients in Southeast Michigan. Patients need education about the new drug therapies available and the quickly changing myeloma landscape. I asked my doctor what he thought was needed and the Ask the Doctor series was established from that discussion. At first, they were intimate breakfasts, where patients could speak directly to multiple myeloma specialists and interact with other patients. Then the pandemic hit, and the breakfasts were turned into virtual discussions over Zoom. This year, they will be hybrid discussions, where doctors and patients will meet face-to-face, and a Zoom option will be available for those unable to attend.

Q: How have you found perseverance in light of obstacles?

I think that focusing on what I can do instead of my situation has helped immensely. By concentrating on raising funds and assisting others, I have the ambition and will to keep moving forward.

I get a lot of my strength through my relationships with my doctors, Dr. Jeffrey Margolis (my oncologist) and Dr. Michael Lill (my transplant doctor). They were there for me all the way. I have also received a lot of support from my family and friends.

Get more information at curemultiplemyeloma.org.