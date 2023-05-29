Adamah Detroit welcomes summer with environmental programming for all ages.

Following a merger of Jewish nonprofit environmental organizations Hazon and Pearlstone in late 2021, the new entity, Adamah (and Adamah Detroit), are working hard on new summer initiatives and beyond to enrich Jewish life in Southeast Michigan.

The first step toward increasing Jewish engagement and stewardship in environmental action and education is the formation of a new Adamah advisory council. The 14-member council plans to meet quarterly and includes Metro Detroit Jewish leaders with a long history in building communities, environmental action and Jewish education.

“I’m so excited to be part of Adamah’s advisory council. My roots are in Metro Detroit, but my love of Judaism really comes from the time I spent as an Adamah fellow, where I spent three months with other 20-somethings growing food and our souls,” explains council member Rabbi Blair Nosanwisch of Adat Shalom Synagogue. “I’ve always yearned to bring the Earth-based Jewish wisdom I learned there back to my hometown.”

Building on the 20-year history of both organizations, the council will help advise strategy, scope and partnerships as Adamah looks to create a more sustainable future.

“I’m excited to work with this group of people who are bringing diverse perspectives and insights together,” says Adamah Detroit Director Amit Weitzer. “Climate is really the existential challenge of our time.”

Weitzer says the council is “truly representative” of Metro Detroit Jewish life and that engaging on climate “Jewishly” while building Jewish community is what spoke to all 14 members. With what she calls a “small, but mighty” staff of four at Adamah, the council will be critical to environmental storytelling, ambassadorship and building partnerships.

Still, it’s not just the advisory council that Adamah is working on. The Jewish organization is planning a packed summer agenda with environmental initiatives and programming for all interests and ages that the Jewish community can participate in.

Other recent programming included the annual spring Seal of Sustainability gathering where Jewish organizations workshopped and networked; an Earth Day greening initiative at Marjorie Street Garden adjacent to the historic B’nai David Cemetery in Detroit; and a veggie oil- and solar-powered Topsy-Turvy Bus visit at Hillel Day School.

Here are the Adamah events and programs you can participate in this summer.

Family Canoe Adventure: Sunday, June 25

As the first event of Adamah Detroit’s Summer Families Series programs, which weave Jewish wisdom into environmental experiences, families can enjoy a canoe day on the Huron River in the Proud Lake Recreation Area. The canoe adventure will consist of enjoying the scenery and sounds of nature on the water, as well as an exploration of Jewish values and their relationship to water. Families will also have a chance to learn songs while out on the water. This program costs $10 per family unit.

Tot Shabbat in Nature: Saturday, July 8

In partnership with JFamily, Adamah Detroit’s second Summer Families Series program will include a special Shabbat retreat for tots in nature. It will take place at Heritage Park in Farmington Hills. The program features a gentle hike on the trails, learning themes of Shabbat through nature exploration, playing and singing songs. This program costs $10 per family unit.

Farm Animal Tour and Activities: Friday, Aug. 18

The third installment of the series offers a visit to Northville’s Maybury Farm, where families will have a chance to meet the animals. There will be horses, donkeys, pigs, sheep, goats, chickens, cows, alpacas and more. By exploring the connection to animals that provide food and clothing resources, families will have an opportunity to learn how goat milking, grooming and feeding ultimately works. This program costs $10 per family unit.

Jewish Environmental Educator Training: Sunday, Aug. 20

Jewish educators interested in exploring the world of Jewish environmental education will have a chance to do so at this Adamah Detroit program. The day-long training will be held at the Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit and will discuss the connection between Judaism, community and the natural world. Participants will take part in hands-on, thoughtful and engaging Jewish environmental education content that spans all age groups, backgrounds and religious affiliations.

This opportunity is open to anyone interested in the integration of Jewish community, sustainability and environmental education. Adamah Detroit is also seeking out partner congregations and organizations interested in sending their staff to this day of learning. All training attendees will be invited to join a cohort that offers additional opportunities for professional development, access to Jewish environmental education curriculum, and a platform to share resources and ideas with other Jewish educators. This program starts at $36 per participant.

To register for an upcoming Adamah Detroit event, visit adamah.org/detroit.