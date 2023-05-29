The Bessie Spector Oldest Jewish Americans Celebration was a huge success.

After days of drizzle, the sun came out and seemed to give its blessing to the Bessie Spector Oldest Jewish Americans Celebration on Friday, May 5, at Adat Shalom. As the honorees pulled up to the curb, a crowd of volunteers was waiting to welcome them and escort them inside. The energy was a little like the Tamarack bus (minus the tie-dyed duffels, plus corsages and boutonnieres) with everyone — honorees, guests and volunteers — so excited to see each other after being unable to gather in person for three years.

Co-chairs Jain Lauter, Joyce Berlin-Weingarten and Julie Zussman greeted the more than 300 guests, 89 of whom were honorees age 95 and up — 19 of those honorees were over 100. The synagogue was scrambling with more volunteers, helping honorees through registration, on to the flower table where boutonnieres were pinned and corsages slipped on, and then into the social hall.

The crowd settled in for a warm welcome from the chairs and thank yous to the agencies that collaborate on this event: Jewish Senior Life, the Jewish Community Center, Jewish Family Service, Gesher Human Services and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

Hazzan Daniel Gross led the national anthems. Joan Chernoff-Epstein, Cathy Slavik and their mother, Betty Chernoff, the family of Bessie Spector, who have ensured the continuation of the event by sponsoring the event each year in her memory, led the Motzi.

Rabbis Dan Horwitz and Blair Nosanwisch led guests in a blessing of the elders, asking family members to stand and put their hands on their parents’ and grandparents’ heads and recite “May God bless you and protect you … May God show you favor and be gracious to you … May God show you kindness and grant you peace.”

Federation President Matt Lester brought heartfelt greetings from Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, capturing the spirit of the event and how vital our seniors have been to our community.

JSL Executive Director of Development Jo Rosen honored the centenarians and called attention to the oldest attendee, Rachel Fox, who will be 108 next month, and the largest family group, the 27 members of Maxine Stoler’s family.

After lunch, Hazzan Gross took the stage to lead the Birkat Hamazon and play classic TV theme songs on his keyboard for attendees to guess, eliciting shouts of show titles and laughter, and lending the proceedings a dose of nostalgia.

But the real highlight of the day was clearly the opportunity to gather in person. The bonhomie in the room was palpable as attendees shook off the isolation that kept everyone apart for the last three years and celebrated not only the older adults who built the Detroit Jewish community, but the opportunity to gather multiple generations of that community together.

Honorees left with a certificate signed by Gov. Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Gilchrist, as well as a goody bag of treats.

Honoree Rose Cooper, who lives at JSL’s Hechtman Residence, loved the corsage and thought the food was wonderfully presented. “I felt it was an important thing to do. Everybody felt good about their age. The gifts we got were important, too. We felt good about the certificate from the governor. Being honored is a good feeling.”

As the last honorees departed and the dozens of volunteers gathered centerpieces and bagged leftover scones, the afterglow in the room suggested that honoring the community’s older adults was as enjoyable as being honored.