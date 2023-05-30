Novi man finds antisemitic flyer and decides to take action.

Novi law enforcement officials are investigating the appearance of antisemitic flyers that were strewn from a passing car and found on various driveways along Meadowbrook Road Sunday morning, May 21.

The flyers accuse Jews of being responsible for occupying high positions of power at the Disney Corporation to groom children for pedophilia, that the ADL was formed to protect Jewish pedophiles and therefore is not qualified to monitor online hate speech, and that Jewish people have a large role in promoting the LGBTQ movement. Identical flyers have been appearing for years in cities across the country, most recently in the suburbs of Atlanta.

According to Novi Police Commander Jason Meier, in the overnight hours of Saturday to Sunday, a car drove along Meadowbrook Road in Novi and threw about a half dozen such pamphlets randomly into resident driveways in the Village Oaks neighborhood. Meier said it does not appear that Jewish homes were targeted. The car and driver have not been identified.

Meier said the flyers could be easily downloaded and printed from the hate group’s website gtvflyers.com. Meier said the police will still investigate but have no leads at this point.

Novi resident Jeff Lewis, 51, was about to head out to Flower Days at the Eastern Market in Detroit on Sunday morning when he noticed a strange Ziploc bag filled with the flyers weighed down with corn in his driveway. Fearful that someone had thrown drugs out a window, or the bag could be containing toxic substances, he approached the bag wearing disposable gloves.

“Inside there were four pages, front and back,” said Lewis, who graduated from West Bloomfield High School. “It is vile and laughably wrong. One of the blessings I consider in my life was growing up with Jewish friends in West Bloomfield who I consider family. [State Attorney General] Dana Nessel was two grades behind me. I got to understand Judaism and Jewish people and what Judaism is and what it is not. And this is why, though I am not Jewish, this flyer offended me to my core.”

At first glance, Lewis thought it was odd to see the logo of the ADL on a flyer in the plastic bag and knew this was not “normal” information or an ask for a donation from the organization, but a printed piece of propaganda. Fearing that the packet had been laced with poison, he handled the flyer wearing gloves.

One flyer alleges that the ADL was created back in 1913 to protect Leo Frank from pedophilia and murder charges. In the most notorious example of antisemitism in American history, Frank, who managed a factory in Atlanta, was accused of the 1913 rape and murder of a teen girl who was the daughter of migrant farm workers and worked at the factory. He was falsely accused and convicted of the crimes in a trial full of antisemitic tropes.

In 1915, after multiple attempts and failures to appeal Frank’s case all the way up to the Supreme Court, the governor of Georgia changed Frank’s sentence from capital punishment to life in prison. Enraged by the decision, a mob then broke into the prison where he was being held, removed him from his cell and lynched him. Frank’s story is the basis of the 1988 musical Parade, which is currently running on Broadway.

Lewis, who said he loves the diverse nature of his Novi neighborhood, said he took action to report the flyer not only to local law enforcement but to the ADL, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Police say Lewis was the only resident to file a report with the police about the flyers. The JN reached out to several Jewish families in Novi, who had no other knowledge of the incident outside of a brief report that was filed May 22 on WDIV-TV.

“The only way that this level of hatred can be overcome is if we expose it,” Lewis said. “I don’t want that hatred in my community. I want them to feel uncomfortable about ever thinking about doing something like this again. I want the police looking for that person. I don’t want them to get away with it.”

ADL Michigan Regional Director Carolyn Normandin commended Lewis’ actions and said he did just the right thing. Collecting data on organizations like this, Normandin said, is the way to stop them “with a thousand tiny cuts.”

“In 2022, this organization was reported to have committed over 450 incidents, and these flyers have appeared in 42 states,” Normandin said. “This group’s main cause is to bring hatred upon Jews. They are vile propagandists and their campaigns target Jews from everything from the COVID pandemic to pedophilia. They exist for one reason — to spread lies and myths about Jews. These flyers — and the main intention of them — is to spread hate and discord against Jews.

“The most important thing people can do when they encounter this propaganda is to first call the police and then contact the ADL.”