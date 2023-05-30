Michigan State University medical student and school shooting survivor helps woman in distress.

On a 15-hour flight home from South Africa, a call came on the loudspeaker asking for a nurse or a medical professional onboard. A woman at the back of the Delta plane was having a medical emergency, and a few minutes went by that no one answered the call.

Incoming Michigan State University medical student Paige Stearn, 23, of Bloomfield Hills looked to her mother, Terri Stearn, an MSU Hillel board member, for guidance.

“I didn’t know whether to press my button or not,” Paige Stearn recalls. “I’m an EMT. I’m not a doctor yet.”

Paige Stearn was a trained EMT professional who had worked at Medstar in Lansing, only recently resigning from her position as she gets ready to start classes at the College of Osteopathic Medicine, where she is expected to graduate in 2027.

However, her mother told her to press the button. Paige Stearn lit up the button that alerts a flight attendant to her seat and informed them that she was an EMT.

Jumping Into Action

She was rushed to the back of the plane, where a 23-year-old pregnant woman was in “horrible pain.”

Stearn took the young woman’s blood pressure, pulse and saturated oxygen. While her blood pressure was a little low, the vitals were mostly normal. “I wasn’t too concerned about a life-threatening situation,” Stearn recalls of the May 16 flight.

While a doctor from South Africa assisted the situation, he didn’t have any emergency medical training and looked to Stearn as the lead. Together, and in conjunction with medical control on the ground, they decided to give her medication to ease the pain.

They also put the woman on oxygen in case she would go into shock.

For the remaining three hours of the flight, Stearn stayed by the pregnant woman’s side. She kept in constant contact with ground control, who readied an ambulance on the runway to meet the Delta flight as soon as it landed at Detroit Metro Airport.

Stearn’s father, Todd Stearn, a board member and vice president of Congregation Beth Ahm, went to check on his daughter, but reported to his wife that she “had it under control.”

Terri Stearn also says that the entire flight stayed seated during the emergency.

As soon as the flight landed, medical personnel boarded the plane. Paige Stearn briefed the paramedics on the situation and the pregnant woman was taken off the plane before anyone else could disembark.

Rediscovering Strength

For Stearn, who was an MSU student and on campus the night of the school shooting on Feb. 13, where three students were killed, the in-flight emergency was a moment that solidified her desire to one day become a doctor.

During the school shooting, Stearn was teaching a yoga class and helped her students stay calm and hidden. While her mother says her daughter was OK at first, the emotions surfaced in the coming days, eventually turning into a tidal wave.

“She told me, ‘I don’t think I want to go into emergency medicine anymore,’” Terri Stearn recalls. “‘I would have been the person at the hospital receiving these kids.’”

Stearn replied to her daughter, “Don’t let one person who has mental health [issues] change the trajectory of what you want to do. Don’t make any decisions.”

Ironically, while in South Africa, one of the first photos the Stearn family took was of Paige in front of a South African ambulance. After disembarking from the plane, she turned around and told her parents, “‘I think I do want to do emergency medicine.’”

Terri Stearn said she believes the event was tied to fate, and it happened so her daughter could rediscover her strength as a one-day doctor, following the horrific shooting at MSU.

“She kept her calm,” says Terri Stearn, who works as an art appraiser with Detroit Fine Art Appraisals. “[As an EMT], she’s dealt with really crazy emergencies.”

Still, it wasn’t the first (or even second) time Paige Stearn exhibited great courage. The young medical student previously traveled to Panama to help children with vaccines and to Budapest for six weeks of training in a hospital to learn about labor and delivery.

“Paige Stearn, whoever gets to be your patient one day will be super lucky,” Terri Stearn wrote in a Facebook post. “To say we’re proud of her would be an understatement.”