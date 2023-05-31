Physician memorializes loved ones with life-saving ambulances.

For Milton Simmons, M.D., there’s no greater gift than something that keeps giving.

That’s a big reason behind his donation of funds used to purchase four ambulances and a medical motorcycle for Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s emergency response organization. The MDA is a non-governmental organization and receives no government support.

Simmons, 93, of Southfield, is a retired OB/GYN who says he delivered more than 2,000 babies during his tenure at South Macomb Hospital in Warren (now part of the Ascension system).

He and his late wife, Edith, donated the first ambulance in 2018 in memory of their daughter, Bonnie Sherr, M.D., who had died of sarcoma the previous year at age 50. She was a family practitioner who had practiced with her father for more than 20 years.

“It’s a living gift that keeps on giving, physically and spiritually,” said Simmons, a longtime member of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township. “This type of gift states, ‘I don’t know who you are; I will never know, but I am there for you in your time of need.’”

Of the loved ones memorialized by the ambulances, Simmons says, “I can’t take them out of the grave, and their soul goes to God, but their spirit I can do something with.”

He says his daughter’s spirit “is again practicing medicine, and her medical license is now issued by God. It will never expire.”

En route to Israel in 2018, the GM-built first ambulance stopped at Congregation Shaarey Zedek, where American Friends of Magen David Adom held a dedication ceremony for the Simmons’ family and friends.

After Edith Simmons, a former kindergarten teacher, died in 2020, Simmons donated another ambulance in her memory.

The third ambulance donation honors two late uncles who inspired Simmons to become a physician, Milton H. Simmons, a prominent Columbus businessman, and Harry M. Kirschbaum, M.D,, a Detroit-area OB/GYN.

The fourth ambulance was donated last year in memory of Michael David Kleiman, M.D., son of Simmons’ close friend Estelle Kleiman, who was killed in a 1986 car accident at the age of 27. He was an anesthesiologist about to start specialized training.

Three of the ambulances are “mobile intensive care units,” dispatched in the most urgent and life-threatening situations. They carry advanced equipment and sophisticated technology and have raised roofs so personnel can perform life-saving interventions in the unit. The fourth is a four-wheel drive vehicle designed to maneuver in the most rugged terrain — dunes, desert, seashore and mountainous areas.

The name of the person memorialized and the name of the donor is painted on the door of each ambulance.

Simmons’ most recent donation, a medical motorcycle, was made in memory of Estelle Kleiman’s grandson, Max Louis Walter, who died seven years ago at age 26. These “medicycles” are used to enable first responders to maneuver easily in heavy traffic and hard-to-reach places. They are often first on the scene, and the EMT riding the cycle can begin treatment before an ambulance arrives, said Ronni Strongin of the AFMDA.

Simmons says he got the idea of donating ambulances from a physician friend, who had sent an ambulance to Israel the year before he and Edith made their first gift.

On a trip to Israel five years ago, Simmons visited his first two ambulances: in Or Akiva near Caesarea and in Qazrin, near the Golan Heights. The four-wheel drive unit, now based in the Jerusalem area, had arrived in Israel but was stuck in customs.

At one point, Simmons had hoped to work with a local Muslim physician friend on a campaign to donate a “peace ambulance” that would be used in both Israel and Jordan; it would be emblazoned with both the red Magen David and the red crescent and the emergency call numbers in Israel (101) and of Jordan (199). Sadly, the doctors abandoned the idea, feeling the odds were too great that zealots on either side would vandalize such a vehicle.

Simmons noted that American Friends of Magen David Adom sends donors a “MDA Stork Club” certificate whenever a baby is born in “their” ambulance. He now has 10 such certificates.

“Dr. Simmons has been a wonderful partner in our mission to save lives in Israel,” said Catherine Reed, chief executive officer of American Friends of Magen David Adom. “We are grateful for his generosity and passion, supporting our Israeli brothers and sisters when they need it most. No other gift makes a greater impact on Israelis’ lives.”

To learn more about Magen David Adom, contact Wendy Strip at (248) 522 0420 or wstrip@afmda.org, or visit afmda.org.