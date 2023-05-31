Read about the nominees with Jewish connections.

Broadway is finally back in full swing, and the 76th Tony Awards will be held on June 11 at the United Palace in New York City, televised on CBS at 8 p.m. Due to the writer’s strike, there was a concern the show would not air; however, the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) agreed not to picket the telecast. In support of the WGA, the Tony Award Productions will be altered, but the show will still air.

As for this year’s nominations, Some Like it Hot garnered 13 — the most. Shucked, & Juliet and New York, New York earned nine nominations, and Kimberly Akimbo and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, nabbed eight. Here are some of Broadway’s currently running Tony-nominated musicals and plays with a Jewish connection:

Broadway

& Juliet imagines a new life for Juliet after Romeo. This romantic comedy, whose nine nominations include Best New Musical and Best Book of a Musical, features some of the biggest hits by Katy Perry, Britney Spears and Ariana Grande. Ben Jackson Walker plays Romeo and Lorna Courtney plays Juliet — both are University of Michigan grads. Courtney is up for Best Leading Actress. Book is by David West Read (writer for Schitt’s Creek), and music and lyrics are by Max Martin. The music supervisor, orchestrator and arranger is Bill Sherman.

At the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, 124 W. 43rd St. (833) 274-8497.

A Beautiful Noise the Neil Diamond Musical tells the story of music legend Neil Diamond, a poor Jewish boy from Brooklyn who became universally revered. His first break into songwriting was in the 1960s, and this energetic show highlights his disappointments, successes and rise to stardom. Will Swenson and Mark Jacoby both play Neil at different ages. Direction is by Michael Mayer. The musical score highlights the singer’s most beloved hits, including “Sweet Caroline” and “Cracklin’ Rose.” Although this show didn’t receive any nominations, the audiences continue to love it and sing along with some of the well-known songs.

At the Broadhurst Theatre, 235 W. 44th St. (800) 447-7400.

Camelot, based on the classic beloved musical with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, has a 21st-century spin, thanks to Aaron Sorkin, who wrote the book and updated this production. Camelot is up for six Tony’s, including Best Musical Revival. King Arthur’s wife Guinevere falls in love with his favorite Knight, Sir Lancelot. Directed by Barlett Sher (he was raised Catholic but when he was a teenager, he learned that his father was Jewish.)

At the Vivian Beaumont Theater, 150 W. 65th St. (Lincoln Center.) (212) 239-6200.

Fat Ham, with five Tony nominations, including Best Play, is a clever and funny 90-minute production loosely based on Hamlet, although all the characters’ names have been changed. Juicy, the Hamlet figure, is a black queer Southern college student whose dead father’s ghost shows up in his backyard demanding he avenges his murder. Lisa Kopitsky is the show’s flight director. Runs through June 25.

At the American Airlines Theatre, 227 W. 42nd St. (833) 274-8497.

Good Night, Oscar takes place in 1958, when late-night host Jack Paar features Oscar Levant on his live show. While Levant was an odd genius and a brilliant concert pianist with remarkable wit, he was unpredictable, and the show explores the distinction between entertainment and exploitation. It stars Sean Hayes, who has been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

At the Belasco Theatre, 111 W. 44th St. (212) 239-6200.

Into The Woods, with six nominations including Best Revival of a Musical, stars Stephanie J. Block and Michigan grad Gavin Creel. Characters in the show are taken from various Brothers Grimm fairy tales — Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella, and Jack and the Beanstalk, among others. When all the fairy tale characters meet in the woods, their lives intertwine. Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim,

At the St. James Theatre, 246 W. 44th St. (800) 982-2787.

Kimberly Akimbo, with eight nominations, is about a smart and funny New Jersey teen who suffers from an aging disease that makes her look like an older woman. With time not on her side, and many obstacles in her way, she’s determined to find happiness. She finally gets to take a long-awaited American road trip with her anagram-obsessed high school boyfriend, played by Tony-nominated Justin Cooley. Victoria Clark (also nominated) plays Kimberly. One of the show’s understudies is Sky Alyssa Friedman. Book is by David Lindsay-Abaire and direction by Jessica Stone — both Tony-nominated.

At the Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th St. (212) 239-6200.

Leopoldstadt, with six nominations, including Best New Play, takes its title from the Jewish quarter in Vienna. Written by Tom Stoppard, this powerful and passionate story of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended Jewish family deep into the 20th century. The show played in London to sold-out audiences and won the Olivier Award for Best New Play. Stoppard reached back into his own family history to craft this drama. The show runs through July 2.

At the Longacre Theatre, 220 West 48th St. (212) 239-6200.

Life of Pi, with five Tony nods, is told with the use of incredible puppetry. After a shipwreck in the Pacific, a teenage boy named Pi survives on a boat with a zebra, hyena, orangutan and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. With extraordinary stagecraft and magical light and sound, it’s the story of survival and humanity. Many of the actors are also puppeteers. Based on Yann Martel’s prize-winning novel that was later turned into a film, it’s directed by nominated Max Webster. One of the producers is Daryl Roth.

At the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, 236 W. 45th St. (212) 239-6200.

New York, New York, scoring nine nominations including Best Musical, is set in 1946 after the war when New York City begins to reestablish as the exciting city that never sleeps. Loosely based on the 1977 Martin Scorsese film, this show includes some of the original music by John Kander and Fred Ebb, as well as additional songs by Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Direction and choreography are by Susan Stroman.

At the St. James Theatre, 246 W. 44th St. (888) 985-9421.

Parade, earning six nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical, is based on the true story of 13-year-old Mary Phagan, who was found dead in the basement of a pencil factory in 1913 in Georgia. Leo Frank, the Jewish superintendent of the factory, was wrongfully accused of the murder. Starring Ben Platt, book by Alfred Uhry, and music and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown. Ben Platt is up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. Runs through Aug. 6.

At the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre, 242 W. 45th St. (212) 239-6200.

Some Like it Hot, garnering the most Tony nominations, including Best Musical, is based on Billy Wilder’s classic 1959 film starring Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and Marilyn Monroe. Set in Chicago during Prohibition, two best friends and musicians are forced to flee town after witnessing a mob hit. But with the gangsters looking for them, they disguise themselves as women and join an all-female big band crossing the country. Music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. The two leading best friends are played by Christian Borle and J. Harrison Ghee, and they are up for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.

At the Schubert Theatre, 225 W. 44th St. (212) 239-6200.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, stars Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban, who were both recognized with Tony nominations. Sweeney Todd, whose real name is Benjamin Barker, had been wrongfully sentenced to prison by a corrupt judge. Set in London, he works at a barber shop while seeking vengeance against the judge. This show has eight nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical. Direction is by Thomas Kail (Hamilton), music and lyrics by the late Stephen Sondheim. Lighting by Natasha Katz and sound design by Nevin Steinberg — both are nominated for a Tony in their category

At the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, 205 W. 46th St. (212) 239-6200.

Shucked is a refreshing, zany, funny new musical about corn, with country music/rock songs by Nashville’s Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. The corny story is set in the fictional town of Cob County (puns intended) and garnered nine Tony nominations. The residents are looking for answers for their dying corn and Maizy, the hometown hero, moves to Tampa, Florida, looking for agricultural solutions. Book is by Robert Horn, who was inspired by the old 1970s-80s TV show Hee Haw. Horn has been quoted as saying he’s a gay Jewish kid from Brooklyn who was exposed to that hillbilly variety show by his grandfather, who had been in vaudeville. Horn is a Tony contender in the Best Book of a Musical category.

At the Nederlander Theatre, 208 W. 41st St. (212) 921-8000.

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, with two Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Play, stars Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). Written by Lorraine Hansberry (A Raisin in the Sun) and originally opening on Broadway in 1964, the play is set in NYC’s Greenwich Village in the 1960s. Sidney Brustein, a progressive intellectual Jew, is a failure at his endeavors. He acquires a neighborhood newspaper and believes he should be apolitical, but soon becomes enthralled about a new reform candidate named Wally O’Hara and puts a sign in his window endorsing him. Sidney is married to Iris, played by nominated Miriam Silverman, who is unhappy with his decision. Directed by Anne Kauffman. Runs through July 2.

At the James Earl Jones Theatre, 138 W. 48th St. (212) 239-6200.